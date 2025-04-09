Scott Battram Promoted To Partner In Hunters' Residential Property Department

We are pleased to announce the promotion of Scott Battram to Partner in our Residential Property department.

For over 300 years, we have worked with individuals, businesses, trusts and organisations of all kinds to advise on legal issues. Consistently recognised in the Times’ Best Law Firms, we offer comprehensive legal solutions, including litigation, tax and estate planning, family, property, and business services, with a dedicated, partner-led team.

We are pleased to announce the promotion of Scott Battram to Partner in our Residential Property department.

Scott joined Hunters as an Associate in 2019, bringing expertise in advising on a range of residential property matters. He specialises in the acquisition and disposal of freehold and leasehold properties for international and domestic high net worth individuals, families, developers, and companies.

Additionally, Scott has extensive experience acting for individuals and lenders on the purchase of buy-to-let and new build properties, as well as remortgages and transfers of equity. Find out more about Scott here: Scott Battram, Partner.

James Vernor-Miles, Head of Residential Property, said: “Scott has been an integral member of our team since he joined us in 2019. His dedication, expertise and commitment to providing an excellent, personal service to our clients has been invaluable. We are thrilled to see him step into this well-deserved role as Partner.”

Scott Battram comments: “I am delighted to join the partnership at Hunters. Working with such a talented team and serving our clients has been incredibly rewarding. I am excited to take on this new role, continue to deliver exceptional service and contribute to the firm's ongoing success.”

Hunters now comprises 29 partners and 26 associates across all departments.

I am delighted to join the partnership at Hunters. Working with such a talented team and serving our clients has been incredibly rewarding. I am excited to take on this new role and continue to deliver exceptional service and contribute to the firm's continued success.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.