Reform Of The Planning System - Planning And Infrastructure Bill Published

The Planning and Infrastructure Bill 2025 ("the Bill") and its much-heralded aim of creating the biggest building boom in a generation was published at 13:43 today.

The Bill is informed by a series of working papers published by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government on streamlining planning decisions and includes:

introduction of a national scheme of delegation for planning committees,

re-introduction of spatial planning, and

reform of Compulsory Purchaser powers including the removal of hope value and delegation of decision taking to Inspectors, Mayors or Council.

The re-introduction of spatial planning has already been welcomed by the housing sector. These measures will be developed alongside plans for the proposed re-organisation of local government.

Further analysis of the measures and how these will impact on our client's development ambitions to follow.

