Policy In Practice: Post-Election 2024 - Real Estate (Podcast)

In the latest episode of our policy in practice podcasts, ahead of the House of Commons summer recess this week, David Gauke, Tania Barnes and Isabella Dierden-Hunt discuss implications post General Election for the real estate industry, looking at the proposed policies of the new Government.

They cover:

the new Government's focus on development and infrastructure and opportunities for the industry;

planning reform proposals, with a focus on energy;

leaseholder and tenant protection (including leaseholder reform and what new commonhold legislation may bring); and

possible reactions by clients to the proposed changes.

If you would like more information or want to discuss any of the topics in this podcast, please get in touch with David, Tania or Isabella.

Episode summary

In this latest policy in practice podcast episode, David Gauke, head of public policy at Macfarlanes, is joined by Tania Barnes, partner, and Isabella Dierden-Hunt, senior associate, in the real estate team, to discuss the implications of proposed policies of the new Government for real estate.

The conversation begins with an overview of the current sentiments within the real estate industry towards the Government's plans, highlighting opportunities for developers and investors whilst recognising concerns about stability, and utilising private capital to drive economic growth through infrastructure and housing development.

The discussion then shifts to specific legislative proposals mentioned in the King's speech, including planning reforms, and leaseholder and tenant protections. Isabella outlines the Government's efforts to streamline planning processes, enhance energy infrastructure, and promote renewable energy projects. David, Tania and Isabella emphasise the Government's potentially cautious approach to some reforms, reflecting the need for stability in the investment landscape.

Lastly, David addresses the Government's focus on tenant rights and planning reforms. The proposed Renters' Rights Bill aims to improve tenant protections and ensure fair rent practices, which could benefit institutional investors by levelling the playing field with currently unregulated landlords. Tania highlights the importance of resource allocation and the need for a balanced approach between national and local priorities in planning reforms.

The episode concludes with a discussion on the Great British Energy Bill, which aims to boost renewable energy projects and infrastructure investment through partnerships with the private sector, highlighting the critical role of attracting private capital to achieve these goals.

