Headlight Dazzle: Why Drivers' Concerns Deserve To Be Taken Seriously

For many, being dazzled by headlights is no longer just a nuisance

Drivers regularly talk about glare from oncoming vehicles, bright lights in rear-view mirrors and feeling less confident driving after dark than they once did. Yet despite how often these concerns are raised, many motorists feel they haven't always been taken seriously.

From my perspective supporting people seriously injured in road traffic collisions(Opens in a new tab), it's easy to understand why this conversation matters.

As a partner and lawyer in our Serious Injury team(Opens in a new tab), I’m increasingly hearing from people who raise concerns about headlight dazzle in the context of serious collisions. While every crash is different, when similar issues continue to be raised by motorists, it's important that those experiences are listened to and properly understood.

When a split second changes everything

One of the most difficult parts of my role is seeing how quickly lives can change.

The people I support never expect that an ordinary journey will end in a serious collision. Yet in an instant, everything can be different.

Serious injuries can affect almost every aspect of a person's life(Opens in a new tab). They can impact someone's ability to work, their independence, confidence and mental wellbeing. The effects are often felt not only by those injured, but by the families around them.

That's why conversations about road safety and prevention matter so much.

When people describe struggling with glare from bright headlights, those experiences should not simply be dismissed as frustration or inconvenience. Visibility is fundamental to road safety, and the issues raised by motorists deserve proper attention.

This is not about excusing unsafe driving, but about understanding whether more can be done to reduce risks and improve road safety.

Growing awareness of the issue

Recent research suggests concerns about headlight glare are widespread among motorists, prompting growing calls for the issue to be examined more closely.

Many drivers point to the growing use of brighter LED headlights, while others say they now feel less comfortable driving at night or avoid certain journeys after dark altogether.

More recently, the issue attracted renewed public attention following the inquest into broadcaster Dame Jenni Murray’s death, where evidence relating to vehicle lights and visibility formed part of the wider circumstances considered.

However, concerns about headlight glare did not begin with that case, and they shouldn't disappear when public attention moves elsewhere.

An opportunity to better understand the risks

The Government's plans to examine concerns around dazzling headlights are therefore a welcome development.

Any future decisions should be guided by evidence, but it's encouraging to see policymakers, manufacturers and road safety experts taking a closer look at the issue.

Road safety has always evolved as our understanding of risk has improved. If further research can help build a clearer picture of the impact headlight glare may be having on drivers and other road users, that can only be a positive step.

Road users need to feel safe and confident, and reducing the number of families whose lives are turned upside down by serious collisions should remain a priority for everyone involved in road safety.

As attention on headlight dazzle continues to grow, there is an opportunity to listen to motorists' experiences, better understand the evidence and consider whether improvements can be made.

Given the devastating impact serious collisions can have, any steps that improve our understanding of road safety risks are steps worth taking.