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11 September 2026

Rail Reform: Access Consultation

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Burges Salmon

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Network Rail has launched a comprehensive 12-week consultation on proposed rail access arrangements that will establish the contractual framework for implementing the Railways Bill. The consultation covers critical documents including Track Access Contracts, Station and Depot Codes, and capacity planning processes, with responses due by December 2, 2026.
United Kingdom Transport
Lydia Cullimore
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Network Rail has launched a 12-week consultation on an extensive suite of proposed forms of document relating to rail access arrangements. These are critical documents for the rail industry, providing the contractual framework that will play a key role in turning the principles of the Railways Bill into practice. 

The documents out for consultation include the:

  • Access and Use Policy; 
  • Model forms of Track Access Contract for public passenger operators, open access, freight & charter operators; 
  • GBR Station Code; 
  • Model forms of Station Access Agreements and Station Specific Annexes;
  • GBR Depot Code; and
  • Model forms of Depot Access Agreements. 

The consultation also considers the capacity planning process, and publishes examples of the Capacity Plan, Commitments Register and Planning Schedule. 

The deadline for consultation responses is 2 December 2026. 

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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