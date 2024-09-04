SDLT Considerations For Developers In England

Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT) is a significant consideration for developers when acquiring land or property. SDLT is payable on the purchase or transfer of property, and understanding its nuances is crucial for developers aiming to optimize their financial planning, avoid penalties, and take advantage of available reliefs.

In this article, we'll explore key SDLT considerations, reliefs, and complexities that property developers in England should be aware of.

1. SDLT Basics for Developers

The SDLT rates vary based on the property's price, the buyer's status (individual or company), and the nature of the property (residential or non-residential).

Residential property rates: SDLT rates for residential properties in England range from 0% on properties up to £250,000 to 12% on portions over £1.5 million.

Non-residential property rates: These are generally lower, ranging from 0% on transactions under £150,000 to 5% on portions over £250,000.

Companies buying residential property: SDLT is charged on a flat rate of 15%

2. SDLT Considerations for Developers

There are a number of considerations when choosing land and property for development. We have given a few examples of common ones below:

a) Purchase of Commercial Property for Development

If a developer purchases non-residential land or buildings for the purpose of conversion or development into residential units, they may initially pay the non-residential SDLT rates, which are typically lower than residential rates. However, if the property is later converted to residential use, developers need to be aware that SDLT may need to be adjusted if certain conditions are not met.

b) Purchase of Garden Land

Where land bought for development forms part of someone's garden at the time of the purchase the SDLT is payable on the residential 15% flat rate. There are relief available where residential property is purchased for development. This relief brings the rates down to the standard 'higher rate' residential property rates. It is important to note that this relief must be claimed at the time the SDLT return is submitted.

c) Linked Transactions

SDLT is calculated on the entire amount paid for land or property, but when multiple properties or parcels of land are purchased in linked transactions, the total consideration is aggregated for SDLT purposes. This could push the transaction into higher SDLT bands, increasing the tax liability.

Developers engaging in linked transactions—for example, purchasing several adjoining properties or land parcels in a phased project—should carefully structure their deals to avoid unnecessary SDLT costs. Linked transactions can result in a higher tax bill if not carefully managed. Please see our article on linked transactions for more details

d) Substantial Performance

Usually SDLT is due on completion of a transaction. However, where a contract has been substantially performed, then the SDLT becomes due on the date of substantial performance. This can occur in a few circumstances, but the relevant one is when the Buyer takes possession of the whole or substantially the whole of the land. HMRC has offered guidance that where occupation takes place, this will constitute possession. They have also confirmed if buyers are given access for 'fitting out' the premises then this will count as possession

3. SDLT on Commercial Property

Developers dealing with commercial property (including mixed-use developments) can benefit from lower SDLT rates. Commercial property rates are more favourable compared to residential, making mixed-use developments attractive from an SDLT perspective. These lower rates can apply where part of the development is non-residential, such as when the property includes retail units, offices, or industrial space in addition to residential dwellings.

Mixed-use properties fall into the non-residential SDLT band, even if a significant portion of the development is residential. This can result in substantial SDLT savings, especially on large-scale developments.

4. SDLT on Leasehold Properties

When developers acquire or sell leasehold properties, SDLT is calculated on both the premium (upfront purchase price) and the net present value (NPV) of the rental payments. For long-term leasehold properties, this can result in significant SDLT costs, particularly if the lease has a high NPV. Developers should carefully consider SDLT when structuring lease agreements, especially when leasing out portions of a development.

5. Relief and Exemptions

There are various SDLT reliefs that developers can explore, we have included a few examples below:

Charities relief: When land or property is purchased for charitable purposes, developers working with charitable organizations may be able to claim relief.

Public service use exemption: This applies to properties used for certain public services, such as healthcare or education.

Part-exchange of properties: SDLT may be adjusted if developers exchange property with another party. In some cases, partial relief is available.

Development relief: where a residential property is purchased by a company for development the flat 15% rate can be disapplied.

Property Rental Business Relief: Where the acquisition of a chargeable interest is exclusively for the purpose of exploitation as a source of rents or other receipts in the course of a qualifying property rental business, the 15 per cent higher rate charge will not apply to the transaction.

It is important to note that the threshold for many of the above relief is much higher than most people anticipate and whilst it may apply in some circumstances there will be plenty where it does not apply. It is therefore even more important that you get comprehensive advice before proceeding.

6. SDLT on Option Agreements

Developers often use option agreements to secure the future purchase of land, particularly for long-term projects. SDLT may be payable when an option is exchanged and then later exercised, and understanding how SDLT interacts with the acquisition of land through options can help in effective tax planning. SDLT on option agreements is generally calculated on the consideration paid for the option (the option fee) and the subsequent purchase price.

As you will now see, for property developers SDLT represents a major component of transaction costs, and careful planning is essential to manage liabilities effectively. By understanding the various reliefs, exemptions, and nuances of SDLT developers can optimise their tax position and avoid costly mistakes. Developers should seek professional advice to ensure compliance and maximise opportunities for SDLT reliefs.

Proper SDLT planning can significantly impact the financial feasibility of development projects, ensuring that developers make informed decisions and enhance profitability.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.