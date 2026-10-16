Cauda Equina Awareness Day 2026: Supporting Clients, Raising Awareness And Making A Difference

On 1 October, patients, families, healthcare professionals, charities and organisations across the UK will come together to mark Cauda Equina Awareness Day. This annual campaign raises awareness of cauda equina syndrome (CES), promotes understanding of its red flag symptoms, and encourages people to seek urgent medical attention when needed. Many supporters will once again take part in the ‘Light Up Purple’ campaign, helping to shine a spotlight on this rare but life-changing condition.

Penningtons Manches Cooper is proud to support Cauda Equina Awareness Day and the wider CES community. Members of our medical negligence team will once again be marking the day by wearing purple. We also recognise the important work of the Cauda Equina Champions Charity (CECC), which plays a vital role in raising awareness, proving support, and advocating for people affected by CES.

Our specialist medical negligence team has significant experience acting for individuals whose lives have been affected by cauda equina syndrome, particularly those who have suffered avoidable harm following medical treatment. Team members with particular expertise in this area include Emily Hartland, Robert Dransfield, Philippa Luscombe, Lucie Prothero and Lyndsey Skibinski. Together, they help clients and their families with the challenges that can follow a CES diagnosis, securing not only compensation but also access to rehabilitation, treatment, equipment, accommodation and support services.

Understanding cauda equina syndrome

Cauda equina syndrome occurs when the bundle of nerves at the base of the spinal cord becomes compressed. It is a medical emergency requiring urgent investigation and treatment to minimise the risk of permanent injury. Symptoms can include severe lower back pain, weakness or numbness in the legs, altered sensation in the saddle area, and changes affecting bladder or bowel function. Anyone experiencing symptoms suggestive of CES should seek urgent medical attention without delay.

A holistic approach to rebuilding lives

We understand that successful outcomes are about far more than the legal claim itself. Our focus is on helping clients regain independence, access specialist rehabilitation, and rebuild their lives following injury. Every client has different needs, but our approach remains the same: to secure the resources, support and opportunities that allow them to achieve the best possible quality of life.

Case studies

Helping a mother regain her independence

We are currently acting for a client who developed cauda equina syndrome after an unnecessary surgical procedure. Following admissions by the NHS trust, we secured an interim payment of £100,000, enabling her to purchase an adapted vehicle. This allowed her to regain a significant degree of independence and, for the first time in years, take her children to and from school herself.

Read the full case study here.

Accessing vital rehabilitation early

In another case, we secured early interim funding that enabled a client to begin intensive rehabilitation much sooner than would otherwise have been possible. By working closely with medical experts, therapists and case managers, the client was able to access specialist treatment aimed at maximising mobility and independence. The early support helped them regain confidence and achieve important functional improvements that had a positive impact on everyday life.

Creating a home that works for the future

For a further client, our team secured funding for extensive home adaptations and specialist equipment following a life-changing spinal injury. The adaptations transformed the way they were able to live at home, improving accessibility, increasing independence and reducing the practical challenges faced by both the client and their family.

Securing a life-changing settlement

In a separate case, we secured a life-changing sum for a young woman, who will need additional support with paid childcare, housing adaptations, medical treatment and therapies as she embarks on starting a family as a CES survivor.

Read the full case study here.

These examples demonstrate the importance of taking a truly holistic approach. Whilst compensation can never undo the effects of a serious injury, it can provide access to rehabilitation, technology, care and practical support that enable people to regain important aspects of their lives. As our experience shows, even relatively small gains in independence can have a profound impact on confidence, family life and overall wellbeing.

Supporting the CES community

Our commitment to this area extends beyond individual claims. We are passionate about engaging with initiatives that improve awareness of CES, encourage earlier diagnosis, and help reduce the risk of avoidable harm.

By supporting organisations such as the CECC and participating in awareness campaigns, we hope to contribute to greater understanding of the condition among patients, healthcare professionals and the wider public.

Emily Hartland, associate in the medical negligence team, comments: “Cauda Equina Awareness Day is an important opportunity to raise awareness of the symptoms of CES and reinforce the need for urgent assessment and treatment. It is also a chance to recognise the resilience of those living with the condition and the organisations that provide invaluable support to patients and their families.

“At Penningtons Manches Cooper, we see first-hand the difference that access to rehabilitation, specialist equipment, adapted accommodation and financial security can make. Our goal is always to assist clients in rebuilding their lives and achieving the greatest possible independence following injury. We are proud to support the CES community and the work of the CECC, both on Cauda Equina Awareness Day and throughout the year.”