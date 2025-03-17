Brain Injury Awareness Month: Expert Brain-injury Lawyer Discusses Causes, Consequences, And Seeking Justice

Every year in the UK, approximately 900,000 people visit the hospital with a head injury, with 160,000 requiring admission. Additionally, an estimated 1.3 million people are living with disabilities caused by head injuries.

During brain injury awareness month, brain injury lawyers at Higgs LLP are sharing their insights on the real-world consequences of brain injuries and how victims can see legal support.

The effects of a brain injury can be life altering, says specialist brain injury lawyer

Brain injuries can be the consequences of various incidents, including road traffic collisions, falling from height, a violent blow to the head, or a result of clinical negligence. While more mild injuries may only affect the brain's cells more temporarily, more serious brain injuries can result in life-altering complications or death.

"There are a range of complexities that accompany a brain injury," explains Andy Shaw, specialist brain injury lawyer, at Higgs LLP.

"The damage can be truly life-altering, and I don't only mean in terms of physical symptoms. Many people who have experienced a TBI (traumatic brain injury) struggle with cognitive, emotional, and behavioral changes that can affect their independence, relationships, and overall quality of life. Memory loss, difficulties processing information, mood swings, and impulsivity are common, and in some cases, individuals experience dramatic personality changes. These challenges can make it harder to hold down a job, maintain stable relationships, or engage in everyday activities."

The link between TBIs and mental health

The effects of a traumatic brain injury (TBI) go far beyond physical changes and can have considerable effects on victims' mental health and wellbeing.

Andy explains, "These kinds of injuries don't only affect physical recovery. In fact, there is well-documented research that shows a link between TBIs and the likes of PTSD and major depressive disorder, which can make these people particularly vulnerable [2]. I can't stress enough how important it is that these individuals have the support they need."

How a brain injury can be due to negligence

Fewer people associate brain injuries with medical negligence compared to incidents like road collisions. However, such injuries do occur due to errors in healthcare settings, often with devastating consequences.

"When we talk about a brain injury that is due to medical error, this comes down to the likes of surgical errors, anesthesia complications, and failure to monitor a patient properly, which can all lead to serious harm,"

Charlotte Measures, Medical Negligence Lawyer at Higgs LLP tells us. "Beyond that, delays in diagnosing or misdiagnosing conditions such as strokes, infections, or brain bleeds can cause irreversible damage."

How can legal justice help make life after a brain injury easier?

Higgs LLP believes that compensation is only part of the solution and, from the very outset, they prioritise rehabilitation, working with the best providers to ensure our clients receive the treatment they need.

Andy says, "Recovering from a brain injury can be overwhelming, which is why having the right legal support is essential. True justice isn't just about compensation; it's about ensuring access to vital rehabilitation, from occupational and physiotherapy to psychological and educational support. It's about adapting your home, regaining independence, and rebuilding your life with the right care in place. It's about rebuilding your life."





