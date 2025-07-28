Understanding Non-Accidental Injury: Legal Pathways And Family Implications (23 July 2025)

Non-accidental injury (NAI), in the context of family proceedings, refers to physical harm that has not been caused accidentally and may have been caused deliberately or recklessly by an adult carer. In many cases, it arises in the context of child abuse or domestic violence.

Understanding what constitutes an NAI, how it is investigated, and the legal implications that follow is crucial for anyone affected, whether they are victims, accused individuals, or concerned family members.

What Is a Non-Accidental Injury?

A non-accidental injury is any injury that is believed to have been caused deliberately or recklessly, rather than by accident. These injuries often raise safeguarding concerns and are assessed thoroughly by medical and legal professionals. Common examples include:

Unexplained bruising

Fractures inconsistent with reported falls

Burns in patterns suggestive of intentional harm

Head injuries with suspicious circumstances

In child protection contexts, injuries that do not align with the explanation given often trigger multi-agency investigations.

Who Is Involved in an NAI Case?

NAI cases typically involve several bodies working in close coordination:

Social Services and Local Authorities

Their primary concern is the safety and welfare of the child. If a child is suspected to have suffered NAI, social services will assess the situation and may initiate care proceedings. This can include placing the child with a relative, in foster care, or arranging for a protection plan. Their goal is to ensure the child is safeguarded, especially from any potential perpetrator of harm until such time as the facts can be established about the injury and how it has been caused.

The Police

Given that non-accidental injuries often amount to criminal offences, the police play a key investigative role. They collect evidence, interview witnesses, liaise with medical experts, and determine whether criminal charges should be brought. If so, this can result in prosecution and criminal proceedings.

The Family Court

When a parent or carer is suspected of causing harm, the family court becomes central in determining the child's future. The court will consider:

Whether the injuries have been caused accidentally or not

Whether the court is able to determine who has caused the injuries

Whether the child can remain at home safely

Whether there should be any orders in place in relation to the child

What level of contact, if any, should be permitted with the person or persons who may have caused the injures

If social services believe a child is at serious risk, they may issue care proceedings to determine what arrangements serve the child's best interests. These proceedings can result in long-term orders regarding who the child lives with, who the child spends time with, and parental responsibility.

