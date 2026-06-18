Workplace Data Privacy Quarterly Report - Ius Laboris

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The first half of 2026 has seen workplace privacy developments gather pace worldwide. With our expert colleagues at Ius Laboris, we explore developments in employee monitoring, AI governance, data rights, biometric data, cybersecurity enforcement and more.
For more information download the latest edition of our Workplace Data Privacy report here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]