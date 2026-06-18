Workplace Data Privacy Quarterly Report - Ius Laboris

Workplace privacy developments accelerated globally in the first half of 2026, with significant changes in employee monitoring, AI governance, data rights, biometric data, and cybersecurity enforcement.

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The first half of 2026 has seen workplace privacy developments gather pace worldwide. With our expert colleagues at Ius Laboris, we explore developments in employee monitoring, AI governance, data rights, biometric data, cybersecurity enforcement and more.

For more information download the latest edition of our Workplace Data Privacy report here.

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