Fifth Edition: Workplace Data Privacy Update - Ius Laboris

Workplace privacy continues to evolve, with regulators maintaining a sharp focus on employee data protection.

This quarter saw enforcement action across Europe, including fines in Denmark issued for weak security measures over employee data, and renewed emphasis on processor responsibilities in Romania. In the UK, a High Court ruling highlighted the importance of safeguarding employee data in high-risk scenarios.

Monitoring and surveillance remain under scrutiny, with a Luxembourg decision assessing the evidentiary use of electronic systems. Biometric data also drew attention, with enforcement action in Brazil and Ireland. We close with a roundup on DSAR practices, AI-related worker protections, and key updates under the UK's DUAA, alongside notable cybersecurity developments from the Netherlands, Brazil and India.

As regulatory momentum continues to build, employers must stay alert, agile, and accountable in navigating the evolving landscape of workplace privacy.

For full access to these insights and more see our Workplace Privacy update in collaboration with our colleagues at Ius Laboris.

