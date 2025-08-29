Does The Data (Use And Access) Act Deliver: E-privacy And ICO Enforcement? (Podcast)

In this short series of podcasts, senior knowledge lawyer, Emma Keeling, and A&O Shearman's data consultant and former ICO Deputy Commissioner, Steve Wood, take a look at some of the key data protection and e-privacy aspects of the UK's Data (Use and Access) Act 2025 (the DUAA).

In focusing on the data protection and e-privacy developments, they consider what has changed, but most importantly what that means in practice for businesses and organisations subject to the UK's GPDR, Data Protection Act and Privacy and Electronic Communications Regulations (PECR).

They consider if and how the DUAA can support innovation and technological developments, how the DUAA may relieve organisations of their day to day compliance burden, what is new for the ICO, and the implications of changes to PECR.

The ICO is set to be restructured so as to align with the corporate arrangement more familiar from other UK regulators and the DUAA also provides further detail on the ICO's duties, reporting and role with respect to codes of practice for example. However, in this third podcast, Emma and Steve focus on changes to the ICO's enforcement powers.

They go on to address updates to PECR, notably the increased alignment with the data protection regime and approaches to direct marketing and cookies.

Since recording, regulations have been made to bring into force further DUAA provisions, as from August 20 2025. In relation to the content relevant for this podcast, these include provisions regarding, amongst others, interpretation of PECR (s.109, 110 DUAA), data breach notice period under PECR (s.111 DUAA), ICO notices (s.96 DUAA), ICO power to require documents (s.97 DUAA), restructuring of ICO (s.117 and sch. 14 DUAA), secretary of state regulations (s.107 DUAA) and general minor amendments (s.108 and sch. 11 DUAA).

These podcasts assume some knowledge of data protection and you can read more on the background of the DUAA in our blogs listed below:

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.