ARTICLE
16 March 2026

Is It A Bird? Is It A Plane? No, It's Super Foam!

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A collaboration between researchers at Texas A&M University and the DEVCOM Army Research Laboratory...
United Kingdom Intellectual Property
Peter Youle
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A collaboration between researchers at Texas A&M University and the DEVCOM Army Research Laboratory has produced novel composite 'super foams' using "In-Foam Additive Manufacturing" - IFAM.

The super foams enhance conventional open-cell foams by incorporating elastomeric 'struts' throughout, these elements acting in synergy in the resulting composite to better absorb and disperse energy.

In IFAM, the porous foam acts as a host in which the elastomer is formed. Elastomer precursors are introduced to the foam via a computer-guided needle, resulting in accurate, reproducible strut placement and high interaction between the foam and the struts.

IFAM allows the properties of the super foams to be easily customisable by controlling the size, orientation, and number of the struts. This allows for optimising of the super foams for diverse applications ranging from sound proofing to protective equipment to upholstery.

"[In-Foam Additive Manufacturing] is a simple, computer-driven manufacturing process that allows us to build an elastomeric skeleton inside of a conventional open-cell foam" - Dr Eric Wetzel, ARL

stories.tamu.edu/...

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Peter Youle
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