Patenting Polymorphs At The EPO (Video)

Video overview:
- Novelty and Inventive Step
- Prior art must necessarily lead to the claimed polymorph to be novelty destroying
- Watch out for inherent disclosures in prior art—methods may implicitly produce polymorphs even if structural data isn't provided.
- Provide experimental evidence if needed to show prior art does not produce the claimed polymorph.
- Emphasise any advantages or unexpected properties of the polymorph, supported by data, to support an inventive step
- Clarity
- Provide a clear, precise definition of the polymorph.
- Clearly define the crystalline form using appropriate physicochemical parameters and measurement conditions.
- Sufficiency
- Clearly describe how to prepare the polymorph. If preparation requires seeding crystals, disclose how to prepare the seed in the application
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.