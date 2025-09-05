ARTICLE
5 September 2025

Computer-implemented Inventions (Video)

HL
HGF Ltd

Contributor

HGF Ltd logo
HGF is one of Europe's largest firms of intellectual property specialists in Europe, with 21 offices across the UK, The Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Ireland. The firm's trade mark attorneys, patent attorneys and IP solicitors provide an integrated IP solution for clients.
Explore Firm Details
A claim must have technical character—even one technical feature is enough.
United Kingdom Intellectual Property
HGF Limited
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

1674092 a.jpg

Video overview:

To obtain a patent for a CII in Europe, two main hurdles must be cleared:

  1. Eligibility
  • A claim must have technical character—even one technical feature is enough.
  • Examples of technical features include:
    • Processing physical data
    • Affecting how a computer operates
    • Controlling internal computer functions
    • Low-level code processing (e.g., compilers)

2. Inventive Step

  • Requires a non-obvious technical contribution over prior art.
  • Only technical features are considered in the inventive step analysis.
  • If differences from prior art are all non-technical → No inventive step.
  • If there are technical differences → Use the problem-solution approach.

Technical vs. Non-Technical Features

  • Technical: Physical data processing, computer operation, low-level software
  • Non-Technical: Business logic, admin processes, cognitive data

Types of CII Claims

  • Software-only: Method, device, or computer-readable medium
  • Hardware-specific: May need to specify hardware or additional devices
  • Distributed systems: May require claims for each system component and the overall system

Drafting Tips

  • Emphasize technical effects in the description.
  • Avoid business framing; present the invention in a technical context.
  • If using known methods on a computer, describe technical challenges overcome.

If special hardware is needed, clearly specify it in the claims.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of HGF Limited
HGF Limited
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More