Computer-implemented Inventions (Video)

To obtain a patent for a CII in Europe, two main hurdles must be cleared:

Eligibility

A claim must have technical character —even one technical feature is enough.

—even one technical feature is enough. Examples of technical features include: Processing physical data Affecting how a computer operates Controlling internal computer functions Low-level code processing (e.g., compilers)



2. Inventive Step

Requires a non-obvious technical contribution over prior art.

over prior art. Only technical features are considered in the inventive step analysis.

are considered in the inventive step analysis. If differences from prior art are all non-technical → No inventive step.

If there are technical differences → Use the problem-solution approach.

Technical vs. Non-Technical Features

Technical: Physical data processing, computer operation, low-level software

Physical data processing, computer operation, low-level software Non-Technical: Business logic, admin processes, cognitive data

Types of CII Claims

Software-only : Method, device, or computer-readable medium

Method, device, or computer-readable medium Hardware-specific : May need to specify hardware or additional devices

May need to specify hardware or additional devices Distributed systems: May require claims for each system component and the overall system

Drafting Tips

Emphasize technical effects in the description.

in the description. Avoid business framing; present the invention in a technical context.

If using known methods on a computer, describe technical challenges overcome.

If special hardware is needed, clearly specify it in the claims.

