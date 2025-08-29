From STEM To IP: Why I Chose The Patent Profession

I am currently a 3rd year Electronics and Electrical Engineering student, studying at Lancaster University with a strong interest in robotics and autonomous vehicle technologies. #

How I discovered patent law #

I discovered patent law fairly early on in my academic career, when I was in year 11, preparing to do my GCSEs. I was unsure about what career I wanted to pursue, and I started researching careers I could go into if I got a degree in my favourite subject at the time, which was physics.

Looking through the results, I came across the profession "patent attorney", and after some research and reading into the profession, I became very interested. I kept it in the back of my mind as something I would like to explore when I progressed in my studies.

Why IP appeals to me #

I am particularly drawn to the intellectual property sector for its unique intersection of engineering and law, offering a platform to apply my technical expertise within a legal and commercial context. Additionally, I am someone with a very curious nature who enjoys learning, and this career provided the perfect opportunity for continuous learning.

It's a profession that is constantly evolving and adapting, which is definitely an aspect that drew me in. Alongside this, the opportunity to work on varied projects in such a client-facing industry also appealed to me greatly. I am quite extroverted and enjoy working on various projects, and therefore, I enjoy the opportunities to work and engage with different clients at Murgitroyd.

My advice to students #

My advice for others considering the same route is "don't knock it 'til you try it". I think becoming a patent attorney is a wonderful profession that students and professionals with STEM backgrounds should definitely consider.

The industry is very small and niche, so going to open days and applying for internships such as the EPPP is a great way to gain exposure and learn more about the profession. If you are interested, IPCareers is a great tool to use for this. I also recommend utilising LinkedIn. Many professionals would be more than happy to offer a hand and chat to you about what they do as part of their role.

