30 April 2025

Quantum AI: Patentable By Design?

Jeremy Russ and Mike Williams
This CNET article, "Quantum AI: What Is It and How Does It Work?", provides a clear overview of a cutting-edge convergence between quantum computing and artificial intelligence. At its core, Quantum AI (QAI) seeks to harness the immense parallel processing power of qubits to supercharge AI systems beyond the capabilities of classical hardware. This technology isn't just theoretical—it holds transformative potential for AI systems that benefit significantly from parallel computation. By applying quantum mechanics to AI training and inference, QAI could significantly improve the speed and computational complexity of AI systems.

Improvements in speed and computational complexity generally indicate that the subject matter would be considered patentable in Europe. Some QAI algorithms may be considered technical (i.e. one of the criteria for patentability in Europe) by virtue of the particular architecture of the quantum computer upon which they are implemented. The landscape for European patents in the QAI space is still emerging and remains, as yet, largely unexplored.

Despite the general enthusiasm for QAI, we're still in the early stages of the technology. Large technology companies are investing heavily in QAI, but much of the current work remains experimental. Still, the potential applications—from natural language processing to drug discovery—keep driving momentum, with each incremental improvement in quantum hardware and algorithms driving the field forward.

That said, the CNET article highlights the steep challenges that lie ahead. Quantum computers reportedly remain notoriously difficult to stabilize and scale. However, assuming these technical barriers are eventually overcome, QAI could redefine the limits of what AI can achieve.

Quantum computers will be the muscles, while AI will be the brains.

