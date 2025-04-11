EPO Hearings To Be Minuted With Assistance Of AI

From 1 May 2025, the European Patent Office will begin audio recording oral proceedings (a.k.a. hearings) held by videoconference before examining and opposition divisions...

From 1 May 2025, the European Patent Office will begin audio recording oral proceedings (a.k.a. hearings) held by videoconference before examining and opposition divisions, as part of a pilot to assist in drafting minutes using AI. This move aims to enhance the quality and efficiency of minutes, under a “human-centric” approach: AI will support, not replace, the competent division, which retains full responsibility for the final text. Recordings will be deleted once the minutes are issued, and will not be part of the public file or accessible to the parties.

The pilot, running through the end of 2025, marks a new application of AI in the patent process—expanding beyond search and translation into the realm of procedural documentation. It reflects a broader digitalisation of the EPO's operations while maintaining procedural safeguards. Importantly, the minutes' format and authentication process remain unchanged, preserving their legal status under the EPC.

While the recordings and their transcriptions will not be disclosed, participants will be informed in advance, and the long-standing prohibition on external recording or re-transmittal remains in place. The initiative represents a notable step in the EPO's digital evolution and its cautious integration of AI into core procedural workflows.

