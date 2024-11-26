J A Kemp & DLRC Joint Webinar | Optimising Patent Strategies Under The Revised EU Clinical Trials Transparency Rules (Video)

J A Kemp and DLRC explore intellectual property challenges arising from the EU Clinical Trials Regulation's transparency requirements. Presenters Karen Ng and James Biddlecombe emphasize strategic patent filing, early engagement, and collaboration between legal and regulatory teams to enhance patent opportunities in clinical trials.

Broadcast date: 7 November 2024 — Speaker: Karen Ng

This webinar, hosted in collaboration between J A Kemp and DLRC, an award-winning regulatory consultancy, will explore the intellectual property challenges posed by the transparency requirements of the EU Clinical Trials Regulation. This complex issue calls for a strategic approach to patent protection in clinical trial-related inventions.

Presenters Karen Ng, Associate and European and UK Patent Attorney at J A Kemp, and James Biddlecombe, Business Transformation Manager & CTR Lead at DLRC Group will provide valuable insights into patent filing considerations, with a focus on the importance of early engagement and close coordination between legal and regulatory teams to maximise patent filing opportunities throughout the lifecycle of clinical trials.

This webinar is essential for professionals involved in patent protection, clinical trials, or regulatory affairs who are looking to optimise their approach in light of evolving regulations.

