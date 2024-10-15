Our Patent Attorneys In Copenhagen Will Help You Maximise The Value Of Your Innovation

Innovation has the power to change every aspect of our lives. It drives the discovery of lifesaving medical treatments, it can reduce and clean up our energy consumption, it can find solutions to the global food crisis, and it can help us digitise and automate business-critical tasks. Sometimes, it simply makes our everyday lives easier.

But if your next invention is going to have the commercial impact it should, you will need to correctly identify, protect, exploit, and enforce it. This is exactly what Potter Clarkson's patent attorneys in Copenhagen do.

We genuinely share your passion for innovation. We combine this passion with our commercial insight and technical understanding to help you develop the carefully thought-out patent strategy that will support your business and its value now and long into the future.

We are equally passionate when it comes to defending your patents.

We have successfully attacked and defended some of Europe's most valuable patents across a huge range of technological areas and have the scale and expertise to handle the most complex and challenging work.

And we are experts in ensuring you are clear to succeed in your target market, performing Freedom to Operate (FTO) searches tailored to your specific requirements and your budget.

Whatever stage of the IP journey you are on, find out how we can help you to realise your ambitions by:

Protecting your innovation

Ensuring Freedom to Operate

Defending and enforcing your patents

EPO oppositions and appeals

Supplementary Protection Certificates (SPCs) and regulatory

Exploiting your IP rights

Our patent attorneys in Copenhagen specialise in a range of sectors:

Life sciences

Industrial chemistry

Biotech

Food and agritech

Engineering

Electronics and computing

Energy and cleantech

FMCG

Creative industries

Professional services

Or, if you are planning to invest in a company or an idea, we will conduct the IP due diligence required to give you the insight you'll need to make fully informed investment decisions.

