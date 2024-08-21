M&C In The News: Stratasys vs. Bambu Lab: A View From Europe

Several weeks ago, Stratasys, a leading 3D printer manufacturer, initiated patent litigation in the U.S. against Bambu Lab and Tiertime, alleging infringement of five patents. Partner, Julian Asquith, shares his perspective on the case with TCT Magazine, focusing on key aspects from a European standpoint. He highlights the critical need for 'Freedom to Operate' searches to avoid costly litigation, along with the complexities of indirect infringement and the unique challenges posed by jury trials in U.S. patent cases, particularly in high-tech field. Read the full piece below.

