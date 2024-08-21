ARTICLE
21 August 2024

M&C In The News: Stratasys vs. Bambu Lab: A View From Europe

MC
Marks & Clerk

Contributor

Marks & Clerk logo
Marks & Clerk is one of the UK’s foremost firms of Patent and Trade Mark Attorneys. Our attorneys and solicitors are wired directly into the UK’s leading business and innovation economies. Alongside this we have offices in 9 international locations covering the EU, Canada and Asia, meaning we offer clients the best possible service locally, nationally and internationally.
Explore Firm Details
Several weeks ago, Stratasys, a leading 3D printer manufacturer, initiated patent litigation in the U.S. against Bambu Lab and Tiertime, alleging infringement of five patents.
United Kingdom Intellectual Property
Photo of Julian Asquith
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Several weeks ago, Stratasys, a leading 3D printer manufacturer, initiated patent litigation in the U.S. against Bambu Lab and Tiertime, alleging infringement of five patents. Partner, Julian Asquith, shares his perspective on the case with TCT Magazine, focusing on key aspects from a European standpoint. He highlights the critical need for 'Freedom to Operate' searches to avoid costly litigation, along with the complexities of indirect infringement and the unique challenges posed by jury trials in U.S. patent cases, particularly in high-tech field.

Read the full piece below.

When patenting inventions relating to 3D printing in both the US and Europe it is particularly important to consider indirect infringement

www.tctmagazine.com/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Julian Asquith
Julian Asquith
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More