UK Grid Connection Reforms: Breaking The Bottleneck

The UK's grid connection system is undergoing its most significant transformation in decades. With 739 GW of projects stuck in the queue and over 1,700 new applications in 2023 and 2024 alone, the system has hit a breaking point, clogging the project pipeline and causing years-long delays.

Go-To Guide:

The UK is transforming its grid connection system to address a backlog of over 739 GW of projects, aiming to streamline access and reduce delays.

New reforms focus on prioritizing projects that are ready for development and essential for grid stability, eliminating the speculative applications.

A structured gate-based queue process would be implemented, requiring projects to meet specific criteria to secure grid connection.

NESO has temporarily paused new grid connection applications pending reform implementation, with certain exceptions.

Investors and lenders may prioritize projects with secured grid access, potentially impacting valuations and project economics.

Recognising the urgency, the National Energy System Operator (NESO) introduced reforms to cut through the backlog and bring order to the chaos. These changes, now under review by the Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem), are designed to prioritise viable projects, eliminate speculative applications, and fast-track grid access.

In February 2025, Ofgem gave in-principle approval to the reforms, launching a consultation that closed on 14 March 2025. A final decision is expected by the end of Q1 2025. These reforms would reshape the UK's energy landscape if implemented, aligning with the government's Clean Power 2030 Action Plan (CP30 Plan).

What might this mean for businesses? Let's break it down.

I. Key Reforms

A. Application of Reforms

Transmission-connected projects, including large-scale renewable generation, battery storage, and other projects seeking direct transmission grid access; and

Distribution-connected projects requiring a Transmission Impact Assessment or modification applications (ModApps) affecting transmission capacity are subject to ongoing reforms.

The only projects not impacted would be demand projects seeking a connection to the distribution system or very small generation projects seeking a connection to the distribution system where they have no significant impact on the transmission system. The small, embedded generation projects that would not be required to apply for a Gate 2 offer are projects under the lower limit Transmission Impact Assessment thresholds—the current lower limit is 1MW in England and Wales and 200kW in Scotland.

B. Transition to a 'First Ready, First Needed, First Connected' Model

NESO has proposed a shift from the existing 'first-come, first-served' model to a 'first ready, first needed, first connected' system, emphasising project readiness and necessity over application order. This approach prioritises projects prepared for immediate development and critical for grid stability, potentially reducing delays that unprepared or speculative proposals cause.

Old System New System First-come, first-served First-ready, first needed, first-connected No prioritisation Prioritisation based on viability Long waiting times Streamlined queue Speculative projects included Only viable projects progress

C. Gate-Based Queue System

The reforms introduce a structured gate-based process for processing grid connection applications: