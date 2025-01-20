A Far From Ordinary Year: Downstream Energy Market Update The Risk Circuit: Season 1 – Episode 2

In this episode of The Risk Circuit, Michael Buckle is joined by Austin Sims and Charlotte Watts to examine the impact a profitable year in 2024 has had on driving falling rates and how competitive pressures look set to accelerate further marketing softening.
Please note the findings referenced in the podcast are from WTW's Energy Market Review Update 2024.
Transcript for this episode:
CHARLOTTE WATTS: How clients can continue to differentiate themselves in a softening market cycle remains important because insurers frequently tell me, and they tell clients, that it's not a portfolio approach. This softening market cycle is done on a case by case. So being able to justify why your risk needs to be viewed as better than the average position is always going to be the most important.
