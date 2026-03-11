Confident But Unprepared: What Senior Leaders Need To Know About The Future Of Work

Our central finding is a paradox: confidence at the top is high, yet long-term preparedness remains fragile. More than 85% of organisations regard themselves as well-prepared for the ongoing change, and nearly 80%...

We have two things at our core: people – both ours and yours - and a focus on creativity, technology and innovation. Whether you are a fast growth start up or a large multinational business, we help you realise the potential in your people and navigate your strategic HR and legal issues, both nationally and internationally. Our award-winning employment team is one of the largest in the UK, with dedicated specialists in all areas of employment law and a track record of leading precedent setting cases on issues of the day. The team’s breadth of expertise is unrivalled and includes HR consultants as well as experts across specialisms including employment, immigration, data, tax and reward, health and safety, reputation management, dispute resolution, corporate and workplace environment.

Article Insights

Alessandro De Arcangelis’s articles from Lewis Silkin are most popular: within Technology topic(s)

in United Kingdom

with readers working within the Technology, Metals & Mining and Oil & Gas industries Lewis Silkin are most popular: within Cannabis & Hemp topic(s)

Lewis Silkin's Future @ Work 2026 report explores how organisations are navigating an era defined by accelerating uncertainty: rapid advances in AI, geopolitical instability, regulatory fragmentation, demographic shifts and changing workforce expectations are profoundly reshaping today's business environment. As a result, uncertainty for senior leaders has become a permanent strategic condition.

The confidence paradox

Our central finding is a paradox: confidence at the top is high, yet long-term preparedness remains fragile. More than 85% of organisations regard themselves as well-prepared for the ongoing change, and nearly 80% say its pace of change is manageable. At the same time, more than half of employers prioritise short-term outcomes in practice, and workforce planning rarely extends beyond 12 months. While 79% say they aim to balance short and long-term priorities, 52% ultimately lean towards the short term.

This compressed planning horizon creates a widespread perception of readiness, yet obscures deeper capability gaps in leadership, skills, workforce design and culture. For C-suite and senior leaders, the key implication is that confidence anchored in short-term responsiveness can mask structural vulnerabilities that only become visible over time.

The AI Adoption challenge

Across the dataset, 93% identify skills and AI literacy shortages as a constraint, 81% highlight weaknesses in data governance and ethical frameworks, and 80% point to leadership and strategic integration challenges.

AI therefore represents both the most powerful driver of transformation and the clearest test of leadership capability. Many organisations are experimenting under competitive or client pressure to demonstrate progress, even where the business case or organisational readiness is still forming.

Executive optimism vs operational reality

A second tension emerges between executive optimism and operational reality. Senior leaders tend to focus on productivity and efficiency gains, not least in relation to AI adoption. In this context, 41% cite efficiency as the primary anticipated benefit, alongside improved decision-making through data insight at 32%, and improved workforce and customer experience at 31% and 29% respectively. Yet, HR and operational leaders are more acutely aware of implementation barriers, including capability gaps, cultural resistance and regulatory uncertainty.

Investment imbalance: technology over people

Investment patterns reinforce this imbalance: around 74% of anticipated spend is directed towards technology, data and platforms rather than workforce development. This skew persists across sectors and is especially pronounced among larger organisations and executive respondents confident in technology-led returns. This, in turn, generates a widening gap between technical ambition and human-centred capability.

Leadership under strain

Leadership capability itself is under strain, too. Strategic change is overwhelmingly driven from the top, while buy-in below remains uneven. An energy gap, for example, is visible between senior leadership and the rest of the organisation, as middle management, in particular, emerges as a pressure point. Many organisations promote strong technical performers into management roles without equipping them with coaching, feedback, conflict management and ambiguity-navigation skills. Unsurprisingly, where employee sentiment has shifted negatively, leadership and change management shortcomings are among the most frequently cited causes.

Succession planning compounds the challenge. Few organisations can map a clear leadership pipeline beyond the near term. As AI reshapes early-career work, there is a structural risk of developing ‘diamond-shaped' organisations with fewer entry-level roles, a bulge in mid-career talent, and a shrinking pool of future leaders. For sectors such as financial services, which are most likely to anticipate transformation or reduction in entry-level pathways, this is an urgent strategic concern.

Geopolitical and regulatory volatility

Geopolitical and regulatory volatility further constrains long-term planning. 79% of respondents say political and regulatory uncertainty hinders sustained workforce strategy, with economic volatility cited by 57%. While some organisations are responding with scenario-based planning, pre-emptive cost controls and strengthened compliance capability, maturity varies, and a two-speed approach is emerging: proactive governance in areas such as AI, coupled with reactive responses to evolving employment, pay transparency and working time reforms.

ESG and DEI: strategy or compliance?

ESG and DEI commitments present a similar divergence. 78% of organisations measure the value of these commitments, and over half describe them as embedded within strategy and culture. However, 21% approach them primarily as compliance obligations. Larger organisations, in particular, emphasise risk mitigation and disclosure. For senior leaders, the strategic question is whether ESG and DEI are treated as drivers of resilience, innovation and talent attraction, or as reporting burdens. In this context, the top cited value drivers remain attraction and retention at 40%, long-term sustainability at 36%, and innovation and new business opportunities at 35%.

Employee sentiment and change fatigue

Encouragingly, almost 70% of organisations now place greater emphasis on meaningful work, culture and values than on pay alone in their employee value proposition, and 56% report positive shifts in employee sentiment, often linked to better communication, wellbeing and flexible working. Yet, change fatigue remains a real issue, as planning, strategy and leadership issues are among the most prominent drivers of negative sentiment. Similarly, fear around uncertainty and passive resistance can equally undermine transformation efforts.

Strategic recommendations for senior leaders

The report also includes an array of strategic recommendations. Senior leaders who are keen to future-proof their organisations may find some of these particularly salient.

Stress-test confidence beyond the 12-month horizon. Readiness must be evaluated in terms of structural capability, and not immediate responsiveness. Rebalance investment between technology and people, as sustainable AI adoption undeniably requires parallel investment in skills, leadership and culture. Strengthen middle-management capability and protect leadership pipelines, particularly as early-career pathways evolve. Embed scenario planning and regulatory forecasting as core executive disciplines. Close the gap between boardroom optimism and operational insight: effective strategy depends on understanding the cumulative pressures experienced across the entire organisation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.