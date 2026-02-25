Tech 10 – Episode 10: Realising Value In Disruption: Technology, AI And Cyber In 2026 (Video)

The Tech 10 video series explores the key questions driving technological change and innovation today.

Here, we bring the future of technology to the forefront of the boardroom agenda, homing in on the trending topics – from AI to tech modernisation, cybersecurity and privacy to data foundations.

To help business leaders shape a competitive advantage, we share insights from industry experts, colleagues, clients, and real-world case studies to redefine how technology in its many forms is being harnessed as a driver of growth, innovation, and resilience.

In our first episode of 2026, Catherine Brien, Clive De Silva, Beth Musumeci, and Oli Freestone explore the stories emerging from the 7th Annual Disruption Index, and unpack executive sentiment towards the opportunities and threats for the year ahead in cyber, AI, and technology more broadly.

