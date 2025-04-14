ARTICLE
14 April 2025

Tim Roberts, UK Country Co-Lead At AlixPartners, Comments On The European Commission's AI Continent Action Plan

A
Since the passing of the EU AI Act, there has been speculation around the impact of European regulation on AI innovation and the ability to attract investment from U.S. tech giants - even despite Europe's strong pipeline of tech talent.
European Union Technology
"Since the passing of the EU AI Act, there has been speculation around the impact of European regulation on AI innovation and the ability to attract investment from U.S. tech giants - even despite Europe's strong pipeline of tech talent. While the European Commission's AI continent plan aims to ease regulatory challenges, it should also provide stimulus and joined-up policy to support skills development, venture capital and, for example, the development and growth of university incubators. It's a long-term, supportive framework that European businesses and AI talent will certainly welcome.

"It is, however, important to acknowledge that regulation and innovation should not be seen as roadblocks to one another. Innovation thrives when customers trust that regulatory frameworks will protect them, and equally when businesses see a level playing field with clear standards for protecting their customers."

