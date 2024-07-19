ARTICLE
19 July 2024

Episode 6: The Key Issues Related To AI Through A Competition Law Lens (Podcast)

In their podcast, Partners James Longster and Ingrid Hodgskiss explore the intersection of competition law and artificial intelligence (AI). They delve into recent UK Competition and Markets Authority actions, the implications of merger control on AI collaborations, challenges around access to essential AI inputs, and regulatory concerns over AI's impact on labor markets
UK Technology
Welcome to the sixth episode in our series of podcasts exploring the key legal issues relating to the development and use of artificial intelligence.

In this episode, Partners James Longster, from our Technology & Commercial Transactions team and Ingrid Hodgskiss, from our Competition team, discuss the evolving landscape of the application of competition law to AI. They cover the UK Competition and Markets Authority's recent activity in the AI space, as well as other hot topics like the application of merger control regimes to AI partnerships, access to key inputs for generative AI and labour market practices.

Listen below:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

