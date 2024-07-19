Episode 6: The Key Issues Related To AI Through A Competition Law Lens (Podcast)

Welcome to the sixth episode in our series of podcasts exploring the key legal issues relating to the development and use of artificial intelligence.

In this episode, Partners James Longster, from our Technology & Commercial Transactions team and Ingrid Hodgskiss, from our Competition team, discuss the evolving landscape of the application of competition law to AI. They cover the UK Competition and Markets Authority's recent activity in the AI space, as well as other hot topics like the application of merger control regimes to AI partnerships, access to key inputs for generative AI and labour market practices.

Listen below:

