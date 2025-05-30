In Discussion With Our Licensing Team

This month, we find out a bit more about our Licensing legal team and what makes them tick.

Jo Soar, Lesley Harper and Caroline Twist are our Licensing Dream Team after moving to Rothera Bray en masse in May 2024. They are based at our Nottingham office in the Lace Market, and work across England and Wales with hospitality providers, including bars, restaurants, sporting and entertainment venues, events organisers and retail.

Jo Soar (JS) is a Senior Associate. Having worked in public sector licensing early in her career, she found herself absorbed in the licensing practitioner's 'bible', Paterson's Licensing Acts and quickly gained a passion for all things licensing!

Lesley Harper (LH) is an Associate. She applied for a temporary position in a licensing law firm after graduation and was instantly offered a full time role. She quickly found her niche in the world of hospitality and licensing law.

Caroline Twist (CT) is a Senior Paralegal, and, by her own admission "sort of fell into licensing!" After running pubs with her husband, returned to a law firm, and was asked to cover the secretary in the licensing department. She liked it so much, that she stayed, and has worked in licensing ever since!

In addition to licence applications and advice on all licensing legal matters, the team also provide training for the Award for Personal Licence Holders (BIIAB Award), which is held at the Rothera Bray Nottingham office.

Their usual day to day consists of client calls, preparing and submitting applications or negotiating with various responsible authorities. However, there is rarely a usual day in the world of licensing so they find themselves visiting their clients in weird and wonderful places such as arcades, football grounds and nightclubs in the daylight (which provides a very different experience). Here, they tell us a little about themselves and their work.

So what does a typical work day look like for you?

It seems that there is no typical day within the Licensing team. A lot of time is spent checking email, responding to clients, drafting applications and liaising with police and councils.

JS "We have good working relationships with the authorities which is helpful when negotiations are required and to ensure a successful outcome for the client."

JS "Whilst each day can be so varied – the key start to the day is a team catch up – wherever we may be located, we take the time to check in with each other and discuss and plan the day ahead. Plans can quickly change if something super urgent requires attention"

CT "One minute, you may be preparing an application or dealing with the licensing course. The next minute you get an urgent instruction for an application and everything else has to take a back seat."

LH "We also travel nationwide for various meetings to help advise clients on how they can protect their licensed assets and monetise the spaces they have.

JS agreed "We often find ourselves as business advisors to our clients and a sounding board for new and creative ideas."

In addition, they attend various trade events to provide updates on recent legislative changes.

Is there a matter that you have worked on that stands out from the others?

LH "One that always stays with me is a matter we turned around for a gambling client within less than 24 hours. Myself and the full licensing team were out of the office for the day on a training course, but a client called me first thing to say that they had a large new unit opening at a popular theme park. The urgency was that it was opening the following week and they desperately wanted to gain the necessary permissions to maximise trading at the beginning of the school holidays. We worked in unison to ensure the application was submitted on the same day and many school children were delighted to enjoy their day out at the large 'well known' theme park.".

JS "One memorable matter for me is successfully obtaining a premises licence for a large outdoor music festival where over 14,000 tickets had been sold prior to the application being submitted. Extensive liaison with the police and authorities ensured a positive outcome and it is an understatement to say I was relieved when the licence was granted in time for the ticketholders to enjoy the event."

CT "One particular matter I remember was when we dealt with submitting approximately 50 applications over the Christmas period for a supermarket chain with stores countrywide. We planned how we would approach this project between us...it was like a roller coaster for 2 weeks! All our work is carried out to a deadline so to get this completed in such a short time was a fantastic achievement – hard work and stressful at times but very satisfying."

And how do you make clients, particularly new clients feel at ease, when they first meet you?

Being approachable and friendly seems to be a common theme within the Licensing team. They rely heavily on 'word of mouth' so it is vital that clients feel at ease with them from day one.

CT "I hope new clients are not nervous. I like to be friendly and approachable – ask how they are, offer a drink, talk about the weather – like us Brits do – and hope that this puts them at ease."

JS "I would like to think that I put new clients at ease by being friendly and approachable whilst remaining professional. Many of our new clients come to us by word of mouth and it is important that we make them feel reassured that they are in safe hands and that they have come to the right place."

LH "As licensing is very niche, I would like to say new clients feel reassured when meeting us that they have come to the right place and we can help guide them through the licensing process. "

What is the best thing about working within your particular team?

The team have worked together for almost 20 years, both at Rothera Bray and in their previous law firm. They have a strong bond that is rare, and it is obvious they work very well together, possibly because they know each other so well.

JS "During this time we have built up a deep level of trust, understanding and friendship, all of which helps maintain our shared commitment to delivering best outcomes for our clients. We have been through both professional and personal highs and lows helping each other through challenges and celebrating happy and significant events. I could not wish for a better team and enjoy the strong and supportive working environment that we have created. We like to call ourselves the 'A' Team!"

LH "We very much work on all matters as a team as we all have our own individual talents which complement each other. We are lucky to work in an all service law firm, so we can bring in other specialist lawyers, for example from employment and commercial, should our clients require additional advice."

CT "I have worked with Jo and Lesley for nearly 20 years which I think is testament to how well we work as a team. I think in that time we have become almost telepathic. We have been through some ups and downs together, at work and in our personal lives and we are always there for each other, giving support and encouragement, having lots of banter and laughs, and giving hugs when required. We are in contact with each other every day and sometimes at the weekend – always make time for a Teams chat and tea."

Is there anything quirky or unusual about your team?

It is clear that the team have more than just a shared work history – they seem to know each other almost inside out! When asked about any quirky or unusual traits of the team...

LH "We all have our individual talents. I am chief investigator. If research needs to be done or a document needs to be found then I will turn super sleuth to find it!

CT added "Yes Lesley is definitely our detective – if we need to know anything, she always finds out – I don't know how she does it, but she does!"

JS agreed with them "Lesley has a great talent for investigation and research and excels as our social media queen. Over the many years that we have worked together she has had many amazing stories and experiences to share, some of which are highly amusing and which we call 'Lesleyisms'. We love a Lesley story!"

CT "Jo bombs around everywhere at a million miles an hour and expects everything to work the same way! There are never enough hours in the day for Jo. She is our English Grammar Queen and teacher and the only one I know who still has a dictionary in her drawer. If ever she sees the word "licence" spelt incorrectly – watch out!!

LH "Jo is a stickler for detail and woe betide anyone who misses a comma or calls a Temporary Event Notice an application!"

JS "Caroline simply knows me so well, after working together for many years, she can often predict what I'm thinking before I say it. She has an impressive memory for the most random details of my life – including the exact location of a buried drain cover in my garden, very helpful when I had a blockage!

We share a vast knowledge of music especially from years gone by and Caroline is often able to recall both the artist and lyrics if I hum a tune – we have had many entertaining moments."

As well as her incredible memory, Caroline is also noted for her fast pace!

LH "Caroline is always ten steps ahead and my favourite saying of hers is 'it's already done'."

And how about outside of work – what else do you get up to?

The team have a variety of outside interests, with food being a key theme! Not surprising given the area of law they work in!

JS "Outside of work, I love all things creative whether it's fashion, interiors, cooking or gardening. I always have a project on the go and bringing ideas to life, it can be anything from upcycling a piece of furniture to redesigning a room in my home or planning to cook a 'restaurant quality' meal for family and friends. Creativity is my way of unwinding and I find it incredibly rewarding."

LH "Outside of work I am a Mum to two teenage boys which involves being a taxi service and standing at lots of football side lines. I am currently making my way through the 'Couch to 5k' program which I would describe as 'an enjoyable form of torture', but it compensates for my love of nice food."

For Jo, exercise is also an important part of 'down time, "I like to stay active, although my training is not quite as intense these days. I was a keen kickboxer until only a few years ago, achieving my second dan black belt."

Caroline's interests are very social and travel based "I love to socialise and try to catch up with family and friends at the weekend. My mum and parents in law live close by so I visit them most weekends and I have 2 grown up daughters and 4 grandchildren and, of course, I love spending time with them.

I also love a cheeky weekend away either just me and husband or with friends. As long as we have a laugh and put the world right, I don't mind whether it's by the sea or a city break."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.