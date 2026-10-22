Landlords Face Compulsory Registration Under New Rental Property Service

Private landlords in England will be required to register their properties on a new national government service being introduced from December 2026.

New Registration Requirements For Landlords

The government says the register is intended to give tenants greater protection, transparency and confidence in the homes they rent. It will allow renters to check whether a landlord is registered and help councils identify landlords who fail to comply with the rules.

The “Register your rental property” service will launch in the West Midlands on 15 December 2026 before being extended to other parts of England over the following 12 months.

Landlords will be called forward region by region. Once the registration requirement begins in their area, they will have three months to sign up. Failure to comply with the legal requirement could result in a fine.

The initial requirements will apply to landlords whose properties are already let or become occupied during the rollout. All landlords actively letting property in England will need to have registered by 14 November 2027.

Under planned future legislation, landlords will also have to register unoccupied properties before advertising them for rent. Landlords and letting agents will then be required to include registration numbers in property advertisements.

How The New System Will Work

The government said the service would eventually allow tenants and prospective tenants to check whether a landlord was registered. Councils will be given access to information intended to help them identify landlords who fail to comply with the rules and take enforcement action more quickly.

Housing Minister Matthew Pennycook described the launch as the first step towards creating a national database of private rented properties. The government said this would help responsible landlords demonstrate that they meet the required standards while preventing non-compliant operators from gaining an unfair advantage.

Separate reforms are also planned for disputes over rent increases. HM Revenue and Customs’ Valuation Office will become responsible for making initial decisions when tenants challenge proposed increases.

Until that change takes effect, tenants must continue to apply to the First-tier Tribunal. Where an increase is challenged, the tenant will not have to pay the higher rent until the tribunal has reached its final decision.

What This Means For Property Owners

The changes form part of the next phase of the government’s Renters’ Rights Act reforms. Further information about when individual regions must register is expected as the service is rolled out.

The new registration requirements represent a significant change for landlords and form part of wider reforms affecting the private rented sector. If you would like advice on landlord obligations, residential lettings or any other residential property matters, please contact us. We can provide practical guidance on a wide range of residential property issues and help you navigate changes affecting property ownership and management.