PBSA For Gen Z – A Future Founded On Flexibility

Purpose-built student accommodation in Europe has evolved from alternative real estate to an established institutional asset class, but affordability pressures are forcing the industry to rethink its approach. As the market matures, investors face a more nuanced question: not whether to invest in PBSA, but how to future-proof developments by building optionality into assets that can serve students, graduates, and young professionals across their lifecycle.

Overview

In Europe, purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) has moved from alternative real estate to an established institutional asset class, prized as a defensive, counter-cyclical proposition. Affordability pressure is now testing that reputation, and the more interesting question for investors is no longer whether to invest in PBSA, but what PBSA becomes next.

In depth

A thesis that still holds

For much of the last decade, the investment thesis for PBSA has been reassuringly simple, with growing student populations, insufficient purpose-built supply, and an ageing private rental stock creating a structural imbalance that institutional capital is well placed to address.

That thesis remains compelling. Student housing ranks third (behind data centres and new energy infrastructure) among all European real estate sectors for investment and development prospects in PwC and ULI’s Emerging Trends in Real Estate Europe 2026. PBSA investment increased by 52% in 2025, with more than £4bn invested, and, for the first time, investment in Continental Europe exceeded the UK. JLL expects Europe’s student population to grow by around 2.2 million by 2029/30, while CBRE puts PBSA provision at only around 15% across Continental Europe, compared to approximately one third in the more mature UK market.

But those numbers also risk disguising what is becoming a much more interesting market.

Part of that appeal has rested on PBSA’s reputation as a resilient, all-weather asset insulated from the wider economic cycle, because the need for somewhere to live while studying does not disappear in a downturn. Affordability is now the sharpest test of that assumption. A defensive reputation depends on the industry’s ability to evolve, not simply on demand existing.

From asset class to customer journey

The next phase of European student housing is unlikely to replicate the traditional PBSA model across another set of cities. Instead, it is likely to involve the increasing convergence of student housing, co-living, flex living, and the wider private rented sector (PRS) – following the customer beyond the artificial boundary of university enrolment, at a time when affordability and post-study visa availability are affecting occupancy.

For private equity investors, that creates an opportunity to think about the sector differently, seeing the journey from PBSA to multi-family as continuous, with customer retention a driver of value rather than a set of siloed asset classes.

PBSA matures: not all beds are equal

The UK offers a preview of what happens as a PBSA market matures. It remains Europe’s deepest and most liquid student housing market, but performance is becoming more granular. JLL reported softer rental performance in the UK in 2025/26 than in Continental Europe, particularly in saturated markets and locations serving lower-tariff universities. Cushman & Wakefield has similarly identified weakening postgraduate taught numbers alongside continuing resilience in undergraduate demand.

The relevant metric is increasingly not the number of students divided by the number of beds, but which students, at which institutions, and what their alternatives are. Europe’s apparent supply deficit is real but unevenly distributed.

Affordability is the catalyst for change

Affordability is not a peripheral concern. It is increasingly the catalyst forcing the industry to rethink a mentality built around PBSA as a safe, cycle-proof place to deploy capital, as exceptional rental growth is attractive only until it starts to shrink the addressable customer base.

JLL found private PBSA cheaper than PRS studio accommodation in 11 of 14 major European student cities – an important part of PBSA’s social case, since professionally managed accommodation can be a solution to housing scarcity rather than another premium residential product. But that proposition can be lost if development economics push every new scheme toward the top of the market.

There may therefore be an opportunity for the next generation of investors to focus less on ‘luxury student accommodation’ and more on institutional-quality affordable product – smaller but well-designed rooms, fewer underused amenities, lower operating costs, and greater use of technology – value engineering the experience rather than merely the build.

A more affordable product widens the customer base, provides resilience if international demand weakens, and may support relationships with universities and public authorities concerned about accommodation availability. It also reinforces the case for ‘student-lite’, as well-designed studio serving both a postgraduate student and a graduate employee sits within a deeper demand pool than a highly specialised premium student room.

The same applies to product. There has been an understandable amenity race in PBSA (e.g., gyms, cinemas, lounges, private dining rooms, and hotel-style reception offerings) yet signs suggest another amenity no longer produces another pound of rent or, in some cases, is simply unaffordable to a growing share of students.

Cushman & Wakefield’s 2025 analysis recorded stronger UK rental growth in amenity-lite accommodation than at the highest-quality end of the market, while BONARD found that studios are now offered in 66% of privately operated European student residences overall, rising to 78% among schemes opened between 2021 and 2025 – evidence that newer stock is skewing further toward self-contained units. For investors, every square metre of cinema room or bowling alley should be treated as what it is: space that could otherwise be revenue-producing.

Enter ‘student-lite’: an extended rental demographic

There is another development that may prove more significant. The boundaries between student housing and other forms of managed living need to soften. ‘Student-lite’ is a useful shorthand rather than a recognised legal or industry classification, but the affordability imperative is injecting urgency into this evolution.

This is accommodation retaining much of the physical and operational DNA of PBSA, with furnished studios, inclusive bills, digital leasing, communal spaces, and professional management, but which is capable of serving a wider population comprising postgraduate students, visiting academics, interns, graduates, and young professionals in their first years of employment.

The real estate market has historically placed these groups in separate asset classes. The consumer increasingly will not, and developers need to move from a tenant category model to a customer lifecycle model. Instead of acquiring a customer for an academic year and losing them at graduation, an operator could retain that customer through postgraduate study, internships, and early employment, perhaps even across different properties and cities.

There are already signs of this convergence. Flex living and co-living are attracting growing investor and lender interest, particularly in Madrid, Paris, and Berlin, and operators are increasingly positioning themselves across both student and young professional accommodation. For private equity, the platform and its operator, rather than the individual property, is starting to become the investment.

Why the operating platform is becoming the asset

PBSA was once discussed predominantly as real estate with an operational overlay. Increasingly, the inverse is closer to the truth: pricing algorithms, centralised leasing, marketing channels, university relationships, utility management, data, and brand can now have a material impact on net operating income (NOI).

Germany illustrates the point, as operators are increasingly focused on unit-level NOI transparency, dynamic pricing, and technology-driven utility management, while international student numbers have grown materially, widening the addressable market.

That favours scale, which helps explain why Continental Europe is particularly interesting to institutional capital. The market remains fragmented, with seven of Europe’s 10 largest PBSA platforms concentrated in the UK and Ireland, and CBRE expects further consolidation as international capital looks to build scalable platforms across less mature markets.

The opportunity is not simply to aggregate assets. A genuinely scalable platform can centralise revenue management, leasing, marketing, and technology; establish a brand recognised across borders; and operate multiple living products from the same infrastructure.

There is also a defensive element. Where legally and physically possible, the ability to draw on postgraduate, domestic student, or young-professional demand can provide resilience a narrowly defined product cannot. That optionality should command value – with one important caveat.

Optionality is a design choice, not a legal assumption

The danger is to treat ‘student-lite’ as simply a leasing strategy. It is not. Student accommodation receives distinct treatment under planning, tenancy, licensing, and tax regimes in many European jurisdictions precisely because it is student accommodation. Changing the identity of the occupier can change the legal analysis.

England provides a clear example. Following implementation of the Renters’ Rights Act reforms on 1 May 2026, qualifying private PBSA operated within the approved code regime sits outside the new assured periodic tenancy system. The distinction is commercially valuable, as mainstream private residential tenancies are now periodic, while qualifying PBSA can continue to operate a model aligned to the academic year. An operator cannot assume that accommodation let instead to graduates or other non-students enjoys the same treatment.

There may also be planning conditions limiting occupation to students, nomination arrangements, affordable bed requirements, HMO and licensing considerations, and council tax consequences once residents cease to qualify. For example, in England, households of qualifying full-time students are exempt from council tax, whereas non-students can create a liability.

Similar issues arise differently across Continental Europe. Germany is examining tighter regulation of temporary and furnished accommodation, though qualifying student residences are expected to remain largely outside those proposed controls. Elsewhere, regulatory intervention in markets such as the Netherlands and Ireland has materially affected investor appetite for residential products.

Genuine flexibility needs to exist at several levels simultaneously, encompassing planning, design, occupancy agreements, tax, financing, and operations. The most attractive asset may not be one labelled simultaneously as PBSA, co-living, and residential – which can create more problems than it solves – but one where future uses have been considered and preserved from day one, with optionality built into the design and legal structure to respond to demand over time.

For an investor comfortable with development risk and exposure, that means asking at acquisition whether planning consent accommodates adjacent residential uses, whether unit sizes permit future conversion, whether nomination obligations restrict the occupier pool, and whether finance documents accommodate changes in tenure. Optionality that exists only in the investment committee paper is not optionality.

Europe is becoming several different PBSA markets

There is also no single European PBSA market. The UK increasingly favours a mature-market strategy focused on operational improvement, refurbishment, selective development, and consolidation, with more attention required to university quality, affordability, and competing supply.

Southern Europe offers something different, with Spain, Italy, and Portugal seeing rapid institutionalisation against much lower existing provision. CBRE expects some of Europe’s strongest stock growth through 2028. Colliers estimates PBSA coverage in Italy at only around 4% of the student population, yet PBSA accounted for more than half of Italian living-sector investment in 2025. Spain saw a similar share.

These markets offer the possibility of creating platforms rather than merely buying them, but development timelines, planning, licensing, and local affordability can still matter more to returns than headline student-to-bed ratios suggest.

Germany offers yet another proposition, with enormous university demand and record international student numbers, but also a regulatory environment that makes the precise legal form of the accommodation particularly important. France combines deep university markets with increasing institutional capital flows, while the Netherlands shows the other side of the equation with extreme housing scarcity not automatically translating into investable opportunities where regulation prevents capital from delivering the required product.

The successful pan-European strategy needs to be genuinely pan-European in capital allocation but stubbornly local in underwriting.

The next investment question

PBSA remains one of the strongest structural real estate stories in Europe. The supply gap is genuine, capital is returning, lenders remain interested, and Continental Europe still has room to institutionalise. But those facts are now the starting point, not the conclusion.

For the next cycle, investors should no longer simply ask “how many students are there and how many beds do they need?” but “how large is the addressable living market for this building, and how much of it can we legally, physically, and operationally capture?”

That question leads to a different type of asset – and, potentially, platform – favouring buildings capable of evolving, operators capable of managing several adjacent customer groups, and investors prepared to think across the boundaries between student housing, flex living, and the PRS.

For private equity, that is where the opportunity may lie: not in turning PBSA into an indistinct form of residential accommodation – and certainly not in arbitraging regulatory classifications – but in future-proofing developments as far as the market and regulation allow by building controlled optionality into assets and platforms from the outset.

The best student accommodation investment of the next decade may be one that remains exceptionally good student accommodation, but does not cease to have a business model when its customer graduates.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.