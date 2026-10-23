SBCC Releases 2024 Design And Build Suite For Use In Scotland

On 29 September 2026, the SBCC announced that it was releasing the long-awaited 2024 edition of its Design and Build suite of contracts for use in Scotland. This is a welcomed development for anyone involved in construction and development projects north of the border and brings the Scottish standard form Design and Build contracts in line with the English equivalent.

We understand that the new Scottish suite is based on the latest JCT 2024 editions, but has been “kilted” to ensure it aligns with Scots law. Whilst the JCT forms are widely used across England and Wales (and can be adapted for use in Scotland too), there are a number of important differences in Scots law and the Scottish regulatory framework meaning a bespoke Scottish suite has always been available for the Scottish market.

In terms of what has changed from the 2016 SBCC edition, we expect that the amendments will largely follow those introduced in the JCT 2024 edition. Helpfully, a tracked change version of the contract is available, which should help stakeholders with updating any standard form amendments.

Our Scottish construction team will be reviewing the new SBCC 2024 Design and Build suite in detail and will publish further updates on the extent of the changes in due course. In the meantime, if you have any questions about how the new Scottish forms may affect your projects, or if you would like assistance reviewing the changes, please do not hesitate to get in touch with our Scottish construction team.

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