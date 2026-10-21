What Is It: Break Notices

An overview of what a Break Notice is and when it is used in the context of leases.

What is a break notice?

A break notice is a formal written notice used to exercise a contractual right to terminate the term of a lease early pursuant to a break clause. Not all leases include such provisions, but where they do, the clause will set out precisely how and when the right is to be exercised. The effectiveness of the break notice depends entirely on compliance with the wording of the lease.

When is a break notice needed?

A break notice is used where a landlord or tenant wishes to bring a lease to end before its contractual expiry date and the lease contains a break clause. The notice must be served within the timeframe specified in the lease, typically a set period before the break date (for example, 6 months). Even where the intention to terminate is clear, failure to serve the notice correctly and on time will mean the break clause cannot be exercised and the lease continues.

Who drafts the break notice?

It is often drafted by a solicitor to ensure compliance with the lease and to minimise the risk of challenge. While it may appear straightforward, the strict legal and contractual requirements mean that professional drafting is usually advisable, particularly for tenants where the consequences of an invalid notice can be significant.

What does a break notice cost?

The cost of preparing a break notice will depend on the complexity of the lease, the nature of any conditions attached to the break clause, and the level of advice required. In many cases, the cost is relatively modest compared to the potential financial exposure if a notice is invalid, particularly where ongoing rent and other liabilities may arise.

What should the break notice include?

Although typically short, a break notice must be clear and unambiguous. It should correctly identify the lease and property, refer to the relevant break clause, and clearly state the intention to exercise the break right. It must also specify the correct break date and otherwise comply with the mechanism set out in the lease. The overriding test is whether a reasonable recipient would understand that the lease is being brought to an end. Sometimes a lease can have a specific form of break notice required set out in the lease.

Who pays for the break notice?

Each party will usually be responsible for its own costs in relation to serving or responding to a break notice. A tenant exercising a break right will typically bear the cost of drafting and serving the notice, as well as ensuring compliance with any conditions. There are rarely any contractual provision requiring the other party to contribute towards costs.

Break notices remain a crucial tool for managing property interests, but the legal position in England and Wales is clear: their effectiveness depends on strict compliance with the lease. Early advice and careful planning can make a significant difference in ensuring that the intended outcome is achieved.