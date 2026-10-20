The Private Rented Sector Database: What Residential Landlords Need To Know

The Government has issued draft regulations which will start the rollout of a Private Rented Sector (PRS) database and registration service called “register your rental property”. The database will hold information on landlords and their properties and will require two types of entry to be made on the database. The new requirements form part of the implementation of the Renters' Rights Act 2025.

Who is affected?

Any landlord who is a "residential landlord", meaning the landlord under a relevant tenancy of a dwelling in England that is not social housing.

A "relevant tenancy" is an assured tenancy under the Housing Act 1988 or a regulated tenancy under the Rent Act 1977.

Landlords who let, or intend to let, qualifying properties during the rollout period.

Under future legislation, landlords will also need to register unoccupied properties prior to marketing.

When do the requirements come into force?

The requirements will be phased in on a region-by-region basis. Government guidance states that landlords will have three months to register from the date the regulations come into force in the region where their property is located.

Of the nine different regions, the West Midlands is first, with the regulations coming into force on 15 December 2026 and a registration deadline of 14 March 2027. London follows on 15 July 2027, with a deadline of 14 October 2027 and the South West is last, on 15 August 2027, with a deadline of 14 November 2027.

Landlords with properties in more than one region may register all of them from 15 December 2026, ahead of their regional deadlines.

What are the two types of entry?

Landlord entry: individual landlords must provide their name, date of birth, address, telephone number and email address. Organisations must give their entity details, their Companies House or charity number (if applicable) and a nominated contact. Where there is no Companies House number, they must also give details of all directors, trustees, partners or governing body members.

Dwelling entry: for each property, landlords must give the address, type of dwelling, number of bedrooms, letting status, and details of the freeholder, any superior landlord and the property manager. For let properties, landlords must also give tenancy and health and safety information, including the number of occupants, licensing status, gas and electrical safety information, EPC details and rent.

What are the ongoing obligations?

Generally, any changes must be updated on the database within 28 days.

Entries must be renewed annually, with a renewal fee payable. If an entry is not renewed, it becomes inactive.

A registration fee of £65 per dwelling is payable each year. Higher fees, including late fees, may apply to reactivating entries that have lapsed.

Registration remains the landlord's responsibility, however letting agents and property managers can assist with the process. An agent or manager can help to fill-in information as part of the registration process, but the landlord has to start and finish it (initiating the registration and confirming it).

What are the consequences of non-compliance?

The Renters’ Rights Act 2025 sets out a number of enforcement measures (some of which are yet to be brought into force):

Dwellings cannot be marketed, advertised or let unless there is both an active landlord entry and an active dwelling entry on the database.

A landlord in breach of the duty to register will not be able to obtain a possession order, except on grounds of tenant anti-social behaviour.

Letting or advertising a property without an active entry may lead to a civil penalty of up to £7,000.

Repeated breaches, or providing false or misleading information, may lead to civil penalties of up to £40,000 and criminal prosecution.

Individual officers of a body corporate may also be liable.

What is still unknown?

The regulations are still in draft and may change. There are also a number of unknowns at present:

It is unclear exactly what information will be made available to the public. The Government has said that tenants should be able to access "necessary information" about their landlord and the property, but it does not "envisage that all data will be publicly accessible".

The detail of the guidance for letting agents and property managers, which will be published before the database goes live.

What practical steps can landlords take now?

Review portfolios to identify all properties let under assured or regulated tenancies.

Identify the registration deadline that applies to each property, based on its region.

Gather the information needed for landlord and dwelling entries before the relevant deadline.

Set up internal processes for updating entries within 28 days of any change and for annual renewal.

Consider registering early to simplify administration.

This article is a high-level summary based on the Draft Private Rented Sector Database Regulations 2026 as at October 2026 and does not constitute legal advice. Please get in touch with your usual Macfarlanes contact if you would like to discuss this topic or to obtain more details.

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