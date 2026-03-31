Are You A Creditor Of NCP? Giambrone Law Can Help You Recover What You Are Owed

National Car Parks Limited entered administration on 16 March 2026, with PwC appointed as joint administrators. The company carries reported liabilities in excess of £350 million across approximately 340 car park sites nationwide. Thousands of landlords, suppliers, contractors, and service providers are now facing significant financial uncertainty.

Your Position Matters

How much you recover depends on the nature of your claim and how it is categorised in the insolvency process. Landlords face the prospect of lease disclaimers. Suppliers and contractors with outstanding invoices may be treated as unsecured creditors. Secured creditors, those with retention of title clauses, and parties with ongoing contracts all have different rights and different priorities in the administration. Getting this wrong or failing to act promptly can materially reduce your prospects of recovery.

How Giambrone Law Can Help

Giambrone Law is a specialist insolvency practice with experience in creditor recovery and corporate insolvency proceedings. We can advise you on where you sit in the creditor hierarchy, whether your claim has any priority or security, what steps you should take now to protect your position, and how to engage effectively with the administrators.

We offer a free initial consultation to assess your position. Where the merits justify it, we can explore flexible fee arrangements, including conditional fee agreements and third-party litigation funding so that cost is not a barrier to protecting your interests.

If you are owed money by NCP, do not wait for the administrators to contact you. Take advice now.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.