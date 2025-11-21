Shepherd And Wedderburn Appoints Marcus Wright As A Partner In Its English Real Estate Team

Marcus Wright has joined Shepherd and Wedderburn as a Partner in the firm's English Real Estate team.

Marcus brings over 25 years of commercial property experience and has advised investors, developers, landlords and tenants on complex property transactions and development projects. His expertise includes real estate development, investment acquisitions and disposals, forward fundings, lettings and pre-lettings.

Prior to joining S+W, Marcus worked at Gateley Legal and spent more than twenty years in the Transactional Real Estate team at Clifford Chance. His experience there included advising on landmark developments and significant investment projects as well as client secondments with Legal & General Property, Amazon Global Real Estate & Facilities and Legal & General Capital.

Marcus said: "I am delighted to be joining Shepherd and Wedderburn's market-leading Real Estate and Infrastructure team. I look forward to leveraging my 25 years of commercial property experience to support our clients and contributing to the continued growth and success of the firm's full-service real estate platform."

Managing Partner, Andrew Blain added: "I'm very pleased to welcome Marcus to the firm. Our real estate offering is based not just on exceptional legal expertise but also on our relationships in the sector and the opportunities we open up for our clients. The depth of Marcus' experience will be a real asset in both respects as we continue to grow in this key strategic area."

S+W's Real Estate team works with clients in development, investment, strategic asset management, regeneration and housebuilding. Recently, the team has advised on the acquisition of the South Molton Estate in London's West End from the City of London, the purchase of the Bow Lane Estate in the City for a private family office and is currently advising on two of the UK's largest offshore wind projects off the coasts of East Anglia and Lincolnshire.

In May, S+W will host a pavilion at UKREiiF in Leeds, an event which brings together many different professionals, businesses and governmental organisations across the Real Estate and Infrastructure sector to drive learning, investment and regeneration. S+W will host a wide-ranging series of workshops, panel discussions and other events.

