ARTICLE
5 February 2025

Housing Ombudsman Publishes Evaluation Of Spotlight Report On Knowledge And Information Management

D
Devonshires

Contributor

Devonshires logo

Based in the City of London for over 150 years, Devonshires is a leading practice providing high-quality, accessible and value-for-money services to domestic and international clients, including developers, local authorities, housing associations and financial services firms. The practice focuses on building strong, long-lasting relationships in order to achieve outstanding results based on practical advice. The foundation of its success is its commitment to people, both its own and those working for its clients. The firm ensures its staff have access to high-quality training and fosters ‘one to one’ connections between its solicitors and clients.

The firm acts on a broad range of matters including projects, property and real estate, securitisation, construction, housing management, commercial litigation, employment, banking, corporate work, and governance. The practice is a leader in social housing, including working on many development projects nationwide and helping to draft legislation.

Explore Firm Details
The evaluation shows how some of the recommendations have been implemented by landlords, shares practical examples of how improvements can be made and, also includes main areas where there are challenges.
United Kingdom Real Estate and Construction
Victoria Smith and Kerri Harrison

The Housing Ombudsman ('HO') shares steps to improve knowledge and information management ('KIM') by publishing an evaluation of its Spotlight report on KIM.

Follow up report: Spotlight on knowledge and information management – on the record

The evaluation shows how some of the recommendations have been implemented by landlords, shares practical examples of how improvements can be made and, also includes main areas where there are challenges. The Spotlight report was released in May 2023 and made 21 recommendations.

In August 2024, the HO contacted 137 landlords to understand what changes they have made, or intend to make, as a result of the Spotlight report and its recommendations. The following are the key findings from their analysis following the review of information from more than 50 landlords;

  • 26% of respondents said they were having issues accessing information compared with 56% in 2022
  • of these respondents, 81% said issues relating to accessing the information impacted on their ability to meet complaint handling timescales
  • most respondents cited poor quality or vague information and databases not synchronising (19%)
  • 89% of those who had undergone system changes following the report had experienced positive improvements
  • 80% of respondents reported that KIM was either very or quite important to the organisation

The report shows positive examples and practical examples of landlords improving KIM and engaging with residents. It also shows positive practise on the issue of repairs.

The report says;

The Ombudsman recognises that landlords face many challenges navigating knowledge and information management with low budgets. We are encouraged to see the various examples where landlords have taken positive action to make real improvements in approach. In particular, there was noticeable improvement in landlords' approach to using effective knowledge and information management in respect to repairs, especially in their approach to missed appointments.

Richard Blakeway commented;

'..records made by operatives every minute will impact the experiences of residents both positive and negative... since the publication of a report in 2023 the need for good KIM has only increased with it being central to the new consumer regulation... challenges around data need to be considered... ultimately understanding residents and homes better will allow landlords to better target interventions and improved experience and fewer complaints..'

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Victoria Smith
Victoria Smith
Photo of Kerri Harrison
Kerri Harrison
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More