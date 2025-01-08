Can A Tenant End A Commercial Lease Early?

Commercial leases are typically long-term agreements, often lasting for several if not hundreds of years. However, circumstances can change, and tenants may need to terminate the lease before the agreed end date. This process can be complex, as breaking a lease early can come with penalties or consequences. Understanding your rights and options is essential to navigating this process smoothly. In this blog, Remy Talor from our Commercial Property team shares her expert advice on the steps tenants can take to terminate a tenancy successfully, while minimising potential risks.

How can I end a commercial lease early without penalty?

Ending a commercial lease early without penalty is not straightforward. Tenants should be aware of the following strategies that could help:

Break Clauses: Some leases contain a break clause, which allows either the tenant and/or the landlord to end the lease early under certain conditions. The parties must follow the specific terms of the break clause, such as giving written notice or meeting conditions, like ensuring all rent payments are up to date or that the property has been maintained in good repair.

Negotiating with the Landlord: If no break clause exists, tenants may still be able to negotiate an early termination with their landlord. This is called a "surrender by mutual agreement", which is explained further below.

Assigning the Lease or Subletting: Another option to avoid penalties is to assign the lease to a new tenant or sublet the property. In an assignment, the new tenant takes over the lease obligations, including rent payments, while in subletting, the original tenant remains responsible for the lease but allows another party to use the property. Whether this is possible depends on the lease terms, and landlord approval is often required.

Establishing a Legal Breach by the Landlord: If the landlord has breached significant lease terms, such as failing to maintain the property or violating quiet enjoyment rights, the tenant might have grounds to terminate the lease without penalty. However, proving such breaches can be long, complex and costly

How to surrender a commercial lease tenant and landlord considerations

A tenant can surrender a commercial lease, but only with the landlord's consent. This process is called "surrender by mutual agreement" and can occur at any time during the lease term. In this situation, the tenant and landlord agree to terminate the lease early, and both parties are released from their obligations. However, the landlord is not obliged to accept a surrender, and they may request compensation or impose conditions before agreeing.

If the landlord agrees to surrender, it is best practice to ensure that the agreement is in writing and clearly outlines any financial settlements or conditions involved. This is known as "surrender by deed". However, if the parties agree to the surrender and act in a manner that is inconsistent with the continuation of the lease, the surrender will occur automatically by "operation of law".

Notice period requirements for break clauses and lease termination

For tenants wanting to exercise a break clause or terminate a lease by mutual agreement, the notice period is typically set out in the lease. Notice periods vary depending on the specific terms, but it's common for at least six months' written notice to be required before termination.

If no break clause exists, the tenant is usually bound by the full lease term unless the landlord agrees to an early surrender. In any case, the lease should outline the exact notice requirements. Failure to provide adequate notice or meet other conditions in the lease can result in penalties or the continuation of rental obligations.

