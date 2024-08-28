ARTICLE
28 August 2024

What To Consider When Selecting The Best Investment Property

WSP Solicitors offers tailored legal services for both residential and commercial property investments. With a deep understanding of the local market, their team provides consistent, personalized support throughout transactions. Key factors to consider when selecting an investment property include location, building age, and energy performance. WSP also assists with sales, remortgaging, lease extensions, and more. Their Commercial Property Department, led by Amy Leviers, specializes in commercia
United Kingdom Real Estate and Construction
Whether you have decided to purchase your first investment property or whether you already have a portfolio of properties, WSP Solicitors is your local firm with a team of experienced and approachable professionals who live and breathe the local and regional property market.

Here at WSP Solicitors we pride ourselves on offering a bespoke service to our clients with excellent local knowledge. Clients will work with the same Conveyancer for every transaction from start to finish ensuring a great client and conveyancer relationship.

Top 6 Factors to Consider When Selecting the Best Investment Property

  1. Location – things like nearby schools, shops, universities, and transport links can make a property more desirable
  2. Age of building – older buildings will probably require more maintenance and listed buildings may restrict you making improvements
  3. Fixtures and fittings – a property with a modern kitchen and bathroom will attract a higher rent. Decent water and electricity fittings will also keep maintenance costs down
  4. Type of building – this might influence the type of tenant you get. For example, a house with a garden is more likely to attract a family
  5. Energy performance – the law requires landlords to have an Energy Performance Certificate rating of at least an E. Without this, they are unable to provide tenancies
  6. Resale value – resale value is a big part of an investment. You want to purchase a building that not only brings you profit while owning it but also when you sell the property too

How we can help with Existing Investment Properties

WSP Solicitors can offer a wide range of legal assistance for clients existing properties, including:

Our Conveyancers will work closely with clients and their accountants to establish the best outcomes for clients and help identify any tax liabilities.

Buying a Commercial Investment?

As well as having an expert team of conveyancers in our Residential Property Law Department, WSP also offers a bespoke service if you have any commercial property investments with Amy Leviers heading up the Commercial Property Department. The team can lend their expertise on matters including:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

