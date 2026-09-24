EU WEEE Directive Reform: Tighter Rules, Rising Costs

Why should I read this?

The EU’s rules on electronic waste are about to change. For any business placing electrical or electronic equipment on the EU market, this will affect both the cost base and the compliance framework for those businesses. The Waste from Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) Directive (Directive 2012/19/EU) is being revised as part of the Circular Economy Act (CEA), expected in autumn 2026. Scope, collection targets, treatment standards and producer responsibility are each subject to review.

Under-collection now has a direct fiscal dimension. The Commission's 2 July 2025 evaluation found nearly half of EU e-waste uncollected and only around 40% recycled. The Own Resources proposal would charge Member States for every kilogram not collected (see below). Uncollected e-waste also means lost copper, rare earths, gallium and germanium. The critical raw materials angle only reinforces the political impetus for stricter requirements.

The revision could widen the scope to cover green and digital equipment. Photovoltaic panels may get a separate regime. Mandatory EU-wide treatment standards are also under consideration, alongside more harmonised producer registration and reporting.

Where the WEEE Directive falls short

The current WEEE Directive has applied to all electrical and electronic equipment since 15 August 2018. The Commission's July 2025 evaluation identified five shortcomings, which are expected to shape the revision within the CEA. The table below summarises the current rules, the evaluation findings, and the direction of travel.

Current rules What the evaluation found On the revision agenda Scope All Electrical and Electronic Equipment since August 2018, in six categories, with defined exclusions The Directive does not adequately address waste streams rich in critical raw materials from renewable energy and digital technologies, such as wind turbines The Commission has indicated that future WEEE legislation could be redefined to include green and digital equipment Collection 65% of the average weight placed on the market over the three preceding years, or 85% of e-waste generated Only Bulgaria, Latvia and Slovakia met the target in 2022. Barriers include economic factors, illegal trade, weak infrastructure and low public awareness. Calculation methods diverge The Commission must consider provisions ensuring adequate collection targets and measures against illegal trade in e-waste Recovery of critical raw materials Recovery and recycling targets set by weight and by category, reaching 85% recovery for the largest categories Low collection loses copper, rare earth elements, gallium, germanium and tungsten. Weight-based targets do not effectively encourage recovery of secondary raw materials The Commission has stated that a new approach is needed to support development of a secondary materials market in the EU Extended producer responsibility (EPR) Producer status, registration, reporting and financing determined separately in each Member State Fragmented implementation across the EU, with enforcement gaps that are most pronounced for online sellers Identified as a shortcoming, but no specific measure has yet been announced Treatment standards Selective treatment obligations apply EU-wide. Member States may set their own minimum quality standards Only around 23% of EU recycling facilities apply high-quality treatment standards The Commission has indicated that mandatory EU-wide treatment standards are among the measures under consideration

What else do I need to know?

The cost of non-collection moves to the budget

On 16 July 2025, the Commission proposed a new Own Resources Decision for the 2028-2034 EU budget (COM(2025) 574). It would create a contribution based on non-collected e-waste at EUR 2 per kilogram, adjusted annually for inflation. The calculation uses the average weight placed on the market over three preceding years, less e-waste collected in the current year;

a negative difference counts as zero.

The contribution would be owed by Member States, not producers, but it converts national under-collection into a direct fiscal liability. Member States may in turn seek to pass that cost through to producer responsibility schemes.

EPR harmonisation: the operational priority

For businesses selling in several Member States, EPR harmonisation would have the widest operational effect – reducing duplicated registration, reporting and compliance costs. No specific measure has yet been proposed, making this the least defined, but potentially the most impactful, element of the revision.

Already on the agenda: PV panels and producer insolvency

Two further items sit outside the Commission evaluation but are already fixed on the agenda, because the Directive's own review clause requires the Commission to consider them.

A separate category for photovoltaic panels. Panels currently sit within large equipment. The Commission must consider separating them, and calculating their collection target from panels expected to reach end of life. Panels last decades, so sales volumes and waste volumes diverge sharply. That changes the denominator, not just the percentage, and is the most concrete proposal currently under consideration.

Producer insolvency. The Commission must consider a mechanism to cover future end-of-life costs where a photovoltaic panel producer fails or is liquidated.

The assessment must also address legal certainty, respect for the waste hierarchy, and ensuring that consumers are not burdened with disproportionate costs.

The bigger picture: the Circular Economy Act

The WEEE revision is a central component of the CEA. The CEA is the instrument intended to deliver the Clean Industrial Deal's target: doubling the circular material use rate to 24% by 2030. It is designed to create a genuine single market for secondary raw materials. It would also harmonise end-of-waste criteria and reduce dependency on imported critical resources.

For e-waste, that means the reform is driven as much by industrial competitiveness as by environmental objectives.

In 2022, 14.4 million tonnes of electrical and electronic equipment were placed on the EU market and 5 million tonnes of e-waste were collected. E-waste remains the EU’s fastest-growing waste stream, rising by around 2% a year. The evaluation found the Directive relevant and coherent, but underperforming on collection and treatment. The CEA revision is intended to close that gap.

What happens next?

Two timetables are running in parallel. The CEA proposal is expected in autumn 2026, and

a separate review clause assessment is due by 31 December 2026. The proposal will then proceed through the ordinary legislative procedure in the European Parliament and the Council.

The budgetary proposal runs on a separate track, requiring unanimity in Council and approval by every Member State; the Commission has proposed application from 2028.

For most businesses in scope, the existing obligations remain unchanged for now. The priority is to ensure current compliance, particularly on producer registrations and placed-on-market reporting. These figures will underpin both the new collection targets and the budgetary contribution. Businesses in the photovoltaic panel sector, or those that could fall within an expanded scope, should engage now while the proposal is still being shaped.