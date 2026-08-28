UK – Russian-flagged Vessel Issued With Movement Direction To Leave UK Waters

The UK’s Department of Transport has today published information on events that took place on 27-28 January 2026.

On 27 January, the Russian-flagged, registered and operated vessel the Sinegorsk contacted HM Coastguard stating an intention to enter UK waters to undertake repairs to its hull.

The Centre for Transport Sanctions within the Department of Transport conducted an investigation into the sanctions status of the vessel.

After determining that the vessel was within the scope of the discretionary powers to issue a “movement direction”, the Secretary of State decided to issue such a direction. On 28 January HM Coastguard issued the notice to the Sinegorsk which proceeded to comply with the direction and leave UK waters.