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28 August 2026

UK – Russian-flagged Vessel Issued With Movement Direction To Leave UK Waters

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The UK Department of Transport has disclosed details of a recent maritime incident involving a Russian-flagged cargo vessel that sought entry into British territorial waters for emergency repairs. Following a sanctions investigation by the Centre for Transport Sanctions, authorities exercised discretionary powers to issue a movement direction, compelling the vessel to depart UK waters.
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Mark Handley
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The UK’s Department of Transport has today published information on events that took place on 27-28 January 2026.

On 27 January, the Russian-flagged, registered and operated vessel the Sinegorsk contacted HM Coastguard stating an intention to enter UK waters to undertake repairs to its hull.

The Centre for Transport Sanctions within the Department of Transport conducted an investigation into the sanctions status of the vessel.

After determining that the vessel was within the scope of the discretionary powers to issue a “movement direction”, the Secretary of State decided to issue such a direction. On 28 January HM Coastguard issued the notice to the Sinegorsk which proceeded to comply with the direction and leave UK waters.

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