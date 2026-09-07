New Opportunities For Indian Businesses

The UK-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA), also known as the UK-India Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), came into force on 15 July 2026, marking a significant milestone in the trading relationship between the two countries.

The agreement is expected to reduce barriers to trade, improve market access and create fresh opportunities for Indian businesses looking to establish or expand their presence in the United Kingdom. However, while the agreement may make it easier and more commercially attractive to enter the UK market, businesses should not underestimate the importance of regulatory compliance.

UK-India FTA opens new opportunities, but compliance remains key

The agreement is intended to increase bilateral trade by reducing tariffs on many goods, streamlining customs procedures and creating a more predictable framework for cross-border business.

For Indian manufacturers, retailers and exporters, this presents opportunities across a range of sectors, particularly those with strong demand in the UK market. Lower trading costs and improved market access may help businesses become more competitive while supporting investment and growth.

The UK continues to offer significant advantages as a destination market, including a transparent legal system, established consumer protections and strong demand for quality imported goods.

Reduced tariffs do not remove regulatory requirements

One misconception businesses can have when entering a new market under a free trade agreement is that regulatory requirements are also reduced. In reality, tariff benefits and regulatory compliance are separate considerations.

While CETA may provide preferential tariff treatment for qualifying goods, products entering Great Britain and Northern Ireland must still comply with UK legislation relating to safety, labelling, product standards and sector-specific approvals.

For many businesses, understanding these requirements at an early stage can prevent costly delays, enforcement action or restrictions on market access.

Key compliance areas to consider

Indian businesses planning to trade in the UK should review several areas before exporting products.

Product compliance and conformity assessment

Many products require either CE marking or UKCA marking, together with the appropriate technical documentation and declarations of conformity.

Labelling obligations

Products placed on the UK market must generally include English-language labelling and may need to identify a UK importer or other responsible person, depending on the product category.

Sector-specific requirements

Additional rules apply to regulated products such as medical devices, cosmetics, chemicals, food supplements and certain controlled goods. Businesses should ensure they understand any registration or approval requirements before products are shipped.

Importer responsibilities

Where a UK-based importer is involved, that organisation may take on significant legal responsibilities for compliance. These arrangements should be clearly documented and understood by both parties.

Getting market entry right

Businesses often focus on the commercial aspects of expansion, such as distribution channels and customer acquisition. However, successful market entry also depends on establishing the right legal and operational framework.

This may involve appointing UK distributors, establishing a UK company, protecting intellectual property through trade mark registration and ensuring VAT obligations are properly managed.

Taking advice at an early stage can help businesses maximise the benefits offered by the new trade agreement while avoiding unnecessary regulatory risk.

Looking ahead

The UK-India Free Trade Agreement represents one of the most significant developments in UK-India trade relations in recent years. For Indian businesses, it creates exciting opportunities to access a mature and high-value market.

However, businesses that combine commercial ambition with a clear compliance strategy are likely to be best placed to benefit from the agreement over the long term.