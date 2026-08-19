UK Agrees Free Trade Agreement With GCC Member States

The UK announced, on 29 May, that it had become the first G7 country to strike a trade deal with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) after almost four years of negotiations. The Free Trade Agreement (FTA) opens unprecedented opportunities for businesses across the Gulf region, supporting economic diversification and the vision strategies driving the nations forward.

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The UK announced, on 29 May, that it had become the first G7 country to strike a trade deal with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) after almost four years of negotiations. The Free Trade Agreement (FTA) opens unprecedented opportunities for businesses across the Gulf region, supporting economic diversification and the vision strategies driving the nations forward.

The GCC brings together six strategically important and high growth economies – Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) – with a combined GDP of around £1.9 trillion and a population of over 62 million people.

The UK’s trade relationship with the GCC is already well established. Total bilateral trade stands at £53 billion annually, which is equivalent to the UK’s eighth largest export market for goods. The FTA provides a formal framework for that relationship for the first time and is expected to increase bilateral trade by £15.5 billion annually in the long term.

The FTA is designed to drive growth across key sectors including aerospace, agri-food, energy, technology and financial services, while promoting innovation through provisions covering artificial intelligence, paperless trade and clean energy.

It also supports small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through trade facilitation measures and digital tools. Strategically, the FTA strengthens the UK-GCC partnership, aligns with GCC economic transformation agendas, such as Vision 2030, and enhances investment flows.

Under the FTA, the GCC will progressively liberalise up to 90% of its tariff lines within 10 years of entry into force. The UK has agreed to eliminate tariffs on all current imports from the GCC as soon as the FTA is implemented, benefiting businesses exporting GCC goods to the UK. To benefit from preferential tariff rates, goods must comply with the FTA’s rules of origin.

Under streamlined customs procedures, businesses that meet certain defined criteria may benefit from reduced data requirements, lowering administrative burdens and costs. All goods are expected to be cleared for customs purposes within 48 hours, provided all requirements are met and no physical inspections are required. Perishable goods benefit from an accelerated clearance target of six hours.

The FTA supports the adoption of digital customs processes, which will simplify documentation, reduce processing times, and minimise costs for traders. Relevant customs information will be required to be published online and provided in English or an easily translatable format, making it easier for businesses to access and understand applicable rules.

Businesses will have the right to request an advance ruling on tariff classification, valuation and rules of origin. These rulings must be issued within 90 days, giving companies advance clarity on how their goods will be treated at customs enabling more informed business planning.

The FTA includes comprehensive provisions on financial services, professional services, digital trade, and e-commerce. The mutual recognition frameworks for professional qualifications are expected to facilitate cross-border mobility of professionals alongside the dedicated digital trade chapter ensuring the free flow of data, reducing barriers for technology-driven businesses.

The FTA also provides market access to public procurements in certain GCC jurisdictions, including Bahrain and the UAE, offering UK businesses an opportunity to compete for government contracts.

The next steps involve finalising and legally validating the FTA text, followed by the formal signing by the UK and all GCC member states. The FTA will enter into force once it has been ratified by all parties.

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