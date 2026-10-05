ARTICLE
5 October 2026

Addition Of UK To CPTPP Expands Canadian Work Permit Options For UK Professionals

GW
Gowling WLG

Contributor

Gowling WLG logo
Gowling WLG is an international law firm built on the belief that the best way to serve clients is to be in tune with their world, aligned with their opportunity and ambitious for their success. Our 1,400+ legal professionals and support teams apply in-depth sector expertise to understand and support our clients’ businesses.
Explore Firm Details
The United Kingdom's accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership creates streamlined pathways for UK professionals to obtain work permits in Canada. This development expands opportunities beyond the existing Canada-United Kingdom Trade Continuity Agreement, offering direct employer-employee arrangements and covering a broader range of high-skill occupations with reduced experience requirements.
Global International Law
Bill MacGregor
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The United Kingdom has joined the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). This development opens significant new work permit options for eligible UK citizens.

Under the CPTPP’s professional category, qualifying UK citizens can obtain a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA)-exempt work permit.

While some UK professionals have had access to Canada’s labour market through the Canada-United Kingdom Trade Continuity Agreement (CUKTCA), the CPTPP professional category is broader in scope, and allows Canadian companies to directly hire skilled candidates from the UK.

General eligibility requirements for CPTPP professionals

To qualify as a professional under the CPTPP, a UK citizen must meet the following requirements:

  • Citizenship: Be a citizen of the United Kingdom.
  • Pre-arranged employment: Have a pre-arranged offer of employment with a Canadian employer in an eligible occupation listed in Annex 12-A, Section D of the CPTPP.
  • Occupation: Work in one of the listed TEER 0 or TEER 1 positions included in the UK-specific provisions (see full list at end of this article).
  • Education: Have a post-secondary degree of four or more years of study. However, UK professionals are deemed to meet this requirement if they have met the applicable UK educational requirements and the Canadian client or employer provides a letter confirming that the professional’s qualifications are satisfactory.
  • Work experience: Have a minimum of two years of paid work experience in the sector of activity.
  • Prevailing wage: Be paid at least the prevailing wage for the NOC/occupation and location.
  • Licensing: Provide evidence of the necessary licensing or certification where the occupation is regulated by the relevant province or territory.

The Canadian employer must submit an offer of employment through the IRCC Employer Portal and pay the applicable employer compliance fee. A UK citizen is allowed to apply for the work permit at the port of entry with a proper package.

The initial work permit is issued for up to one year, with extensions possible where the applicant can demonstrate a continued need.

Why the CPTPP provides more options than the UK FTA (CUKTCA)

Before the CPTPP came into force, the CUKTCA was the primary LMIA-exempt option for UK professionals seeking temporary work in Canada.

However, the CUKTCA is narrowly focused on just two categories: contractual service suppliers (employees of a UK enterprise fulfilling a service contract with a Canadian customer) and independent professionals (self-employed individuals supplying services under contract).

The CPTPP allows for conventional employer-employee arrangements, requires less experience, and covers a wider range of occupations.

The following table highlights key differences.

Feature

CPTPP

CUKTCA

Categories available

Professional (employed or contracted)

Contractual service supplier or independent professional

Employment relationship

Permits employee-employer relationship with Canadian entity, or a contractor setup

No direct employment by Canadian entity. Contractual service supplier must be employed by a UK entity providing services to a Canadian customer; independent professional must be self-employed

Minimum relevant work experience

2 years

3 years for contractual service supplier; 6 years for independent professional

Prior employment requirement with UK entity?

None

Contractual service supplier must have been employed at least 1 year with the UK enterprise providing the services

Occupational scope

Must work in one of the specific, listed TEER 0 or 1 occupations for the UK. TEER 2 technicians or technologists are not covered

Must be contracted to provide a service in one of the sectors / NOCs set out in Annex 10-E concordance table; some TEER 2 technicians or technologists may qualify

Duration

12 months WP initially; extensions may be obtained for longer than 12 months; no overall time cap

Up to 12 months WP initially and up to one renewal for up to a further 12 months; total cumulative period physically in Canada capped at up to a total of 12 months in any 24-month period

Additional resources

For the latest requirements and guidance, consult IRCC’s information on:

As guidelines can change without notice, always check the most current information from IRCC.

Spousal work permits: Gap for UK CPTPP professionals

Employers and UK professionals should be aware that the spouse or common-law partner of a UK national working in Canada under the CPTPP professional category may face difficulty obtaining a spousal open work permit (SOWP). This may hinder recruiting CPTPP professionals from the UK if spousal employment matters to them.

The CPTPP has specific provisions that allow for spousal work permits, but only for spouses of professionals from Australia, Chile, Japan, or Mexico. The UK is not on this list.

Under IRCC's general SOWP rules, the principal worker's permit must be valid for at least 16 months to allow the accompanying spouse to get a SOWP. Since an initial CPTPP professional work permit can only be issued for 12 months, spouses cannot meet the “16-month” requirement.

Therefore:

  • An accompanying spouse may need to initially enter as a visitor rather than as a worker.
  • Explore whether the accompanying spouse may be able to independently qualify for their own work permit.
  • It may be possible to apply early for an extension to the initial CPTPP professional work permit, asking for an extension of more than 16 months, and including an application for the SOWP with the extension.

Employer takeaways

  • The CPTPP’s professional category provides a new recruitment channel for UK talent. Canadian employers now have a streamlined, LMIA-exempt route to hire UK professionals in dozens of high-skill occupations. This is particularly valuable for employers in sectors facing talent shortages.
  • Wage requirements are mandatory. Employers must offer remuneration at or above the prevailing wage for the occupation in the region where the work will be performed. This is the higher of (a) the regional median hourly wage posted on Job Bank's wage site, or (b) the wage paid to current employees in the same role and location with comparable skills and experience.
  • Assess which agreement best fits. The CUKTCA remains in force alongside the CPTPP. Employers should evaluate both pathways to determine which best suits the situation.
  • Plan ahead for licensing and regulated professions. For regulated occupations, the UK professional may need to obtain provincial or territorial licensing or certification. Employers should factor in the time needed for credential recognition.
  • Consider the broader CPTPP toolkit. Beyond the professional category, the CPTPP also provides LMIA-exempt pathways for UK investors, intra-company transferees, and business visitors. The intra-company transferee provisions of the CPTPP allow stays of up to seven years for executives and senior managers and five years for specialized knowledge workers, whereas the time cap for ICTs under CUKTCA is only 4.5 years.

Eligible UK professional occupations under the CPTPP

Unlike some other CPTPP member countries whose provisions allow work permits for most TEER 0 and 1 occupations (subject to certain exclusions), the UK-specific provisions set out a defined list of eligible occupations. The following occupations are open to UK professionals (as of September 2026), listed with their corresponding NOC codes:

Occupation

NOC code

Foreign legal consultants

41101

Financial managers

10010

Financial auditors and accountants

11100

Financial advisors

11102

Financial and investment analysts

11101

Other financial officers

11109

Banking, credit and other investment managers

10021

Insurance, real estate and financial brokerage managers

10020

Securities agents, investment dealers and brokers

11103

Translators, terminologists and interpreters

51114

Architecture and science managers

20011

Architects

21200

Landscape architects

21201

Urban and land use planners

21202

Land surveyors

21203

Engineering managers

20010

Software engineers and designers

21231

Computer engineers

21311

Aerospace engineers

21390

Civil engineers

21300

Mechanical engineers

21301

Metallurgical and materials engineers

21322

Electrical and electronics engineers

21310

Chemical engineers

21320

Petroleum engineers

21332

Mining engineers

21330

Geological engineers

21331

Other professional engineers

21399

Forestry professionals

21111

Chemists

21101

Biologists and related scientists

21110

Geoscientists and oceanographers

21102

Physicists and astronomers

21100

Meteorologists and climatologists

21103

Other professional occupations in physical sciences

21109

Data scientists

21211

Mathematicians, statisticians and actuaries

21210

Computer and information systems managers

20012

Cybersecurity specialists

21220

Business systems specialists

21221

Information systems specialists

21222

Database analysts and data administrators

21223

Computer systems developers and programmers

21230

Software developers and programmers

21232

Web designers

21233

Web developers and programmers

21234

Advertising, marketing and public relations managers

10022

Professional occupations in advertising, marketing and public relations

11202

Other business services managers

10029

Professional occupations in business management consulting

11201

Human resource professionals

11200

Business development officers and marketing researchers and analysts

41402

Economists and economic policy researchers and analysts

41401

Natural and applied science policy researchers, consultants and program officers

41400

Restricted occupations

Occupation

NOC code

Restriction

Agricultural representatives, consultants and specialists

21112

Only occupations related to research and development

Recreation, sports and fitness policy researchers, consultants and program officers

41404

Only occupations related to research and development

Other professional occupations in social science

41409

Only occupations related to research and development

Managers in natural resource production and fishing

80020

Only occupations related to mining advisory and consulting services

Utilities managers

90010

Only occupations related to environmental services

Facility operation and maintenance managers

70012

Only occupations related to environmental services and maintenance and repair of metal products, machinery, and personal and household goods

Retail and wholesale trade managers

60020

Only occupations related to maintenance and repair of metal products, machinery, and personal and household goods

Note: The above lists are current as of the date of this article. Employers and applicants should always refer to the CPTPP professional work permit provisions on the IRCC website to verify current eligible occupations and requirements.

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Bill MacGregor
Bill MacGregor
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More