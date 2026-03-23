Stopping Counterfeiters In Their Tracks For Equip Outdoor Technologies UK Ltd (Video)

A growing counterfeit footprint across global marketplaces

Pioneering global apparel and equipment designer Equip Outdoor Technologies UK Ltd owns two award-winning, high-performance brands Rab and Lowe Alpine. Unsurprisingly, the popularity of its high-quality equipment among hikers, mountaineers and adventurers has made it a target for counterfeiters and copycats selling sub-standard and poor-quality lookalike products across the globe. The company became aware of the illegal activity taking place but only had a small snapshot. It wanted a readily adaptable solution to help tackle the infringers at speed and at scale.

Pairing clever tech and brands expertise

Equip opted for Gowling WLG's integrated brand protection service Saturn. The tech continually safeguards clients' products across multiple global online marketplaces. Thanks to a combination of smart technology, brand expertise and amassed regional legal know-how, Saturn delivers fast, smart enforcement underpinned with intelligent software.

The result is a holistic service that successfully manages and safeguards client brands online, while improving consumer protection. It proved an instant winner for Equip. Thanks to Saturn's web-scraping functionality, it was quickly able to analyse and flag more than 34,000 online items.

The Equip team identified legitimate sellers and wholesalers separating them from the counterfeiters and fake marketplaces quickly and easily on the platform. The service is now yielding results every single day. Saturn's smart searching and reporting functions drives fast takedowns of infringers.

With the help of Gowling WLG's inhouse legal team, which has decades of experience of enforcing major brands across the globe, the company has a quick route to action and long-term resolution, helping safeguards Equip's customers, its reputation and secure further growth.

Faster analysis and coordinated takedowns

Within the first six months, Saturn delivered 34,400 global online searches, providing fast analysis and reports with real-time gap analysis. Take downs are issued from a single point, at the click of a button - rather than more traditional piecemeal and time-consuming approaches – delivering a 100% success rate in removing infringers.

About Equip Outdoor Technologies UK Ltd

Equip Outdoor Technologies UK Ltd is an international business with the head office based in Derbyshire, UK. It owns both the Rab and Lowe Alpine brands. It designs exceptional product to meet the needs of active customers. The company's passion for the outdoors and adventurous spirit sets the foundation for what it does. It has approved near and long-term science-based emissions reduction targets with the SBTi and are proud to be a Fair Wear Leader Brand.

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About Saturn

Saturn's smart searching and reporting functions drive a fast route to action and resolution, precisely tailored to meet clients' requirements. Saturn performs global searches, provides reports, real-time gap analysis and issues take downs from a single point, at speed, at scale and at the click of a button - rather than in a piecemeal one-by-one fashion. It's a subscription service stands apart from other solutions as it is tailored, co-ordinated and managed by a team of qualified IP lawyers who have decades of experience of brand enforcement for household names.

As a result, the technology can simply and easily deliver more cost-effective, well-informed and personalised strategies to better suit the nuances of any specific brand.

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

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