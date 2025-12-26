M&C In The News: What's Holding Back UK Life Sciences?

As the UK sets its sights on becoming the world's third-largest life sciences economy by 2035, questions around how to turn ambition into reality are growing louder.

In a recent article for Life Sciences Intellectual Property Review (LSIPR), partners Nick McDonald and Gareth Williams weigh in on the challenges and opportunities shaping the sector. While it is believed that the UK's strong research base and biotech clusters provide solid foundations, there is caution that no single reform will be enough to reverse the country's slide in competitiveness. Coordinated action across funding, regulation, talent, and market access will be essential to safeguard the UK's global position.

From stalled investments and regulatory complexity to talent shortages and pricing pressures, the article explores what's holding the UK back, and what needs to change to keep innovation thriving.

Read the full piece below.

The country has plenty going for it: world-class universities, the NHS as a platform for innovation, established pharma clusters, and a strong track record in early-stage research. www.lifesciencesipreview.com/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.