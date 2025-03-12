ARTICLE
12 March 2025

Have Your Say On The Future Of Design Protection In The UK

MC
Marks & Clerk

Contributor

Marks & Clerk logo
Marks & Clerk is one of the UK’s foremost firms of Patent and Trade Mark Attorneys. Our attorneys and solicitors are wired directly into the UK’s leading business and innovation economies. Alongside this we have offices in 9 international locations covering the EU, Canada and Asia, meaning we offer clients the best possible service locally, nationally and internationally.
Explore Firm Details
In 2019, the UK design sector contributed £97.4 billion to the economy. To ensure the design protection framework meets the needs of today's world and supports economic growth through investment in innovation...
United Kingdom Intellectual Property
Pamela Bryer
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In 2019, the UK design sector contributed £97.4 billion to the economy. To ensure the design protection framework meets the needs of today's world and supports economic growth through investment in innovation and creativity, the UK Intellectual Property Office (UKIPO) is seeking feedback from a diverse range of stakeholders, including entrepreneurs, start-ups, established businesses, corporates, trade bodies, and legal professionals.

The survey aims to identify which of the following key principles are most important to users and why:

  • Cost – Value for money
  • Validity – Clarity on the existence and validity of rights
  • Speed – Quick to obtain and enforce
  • Choice – Options for designers
  • Simplicity – Easy to use

Have your say on the future of UK design law by completing this survey before 1 April 2025.

The IPO is reviewing the UK's designs framework to make sure it is fit for the future and supports designs businesses of all sizes.

www.gov.uk/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Pamela Bryer
Pamela Bryer
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More