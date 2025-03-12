Have Your Say On The Future Of Design Protection In The UK

In 2019, the UK design sector contributed £97.4 billion to the economy. To ensure the design protection framework meets the needs of today's world and supports economic growth through investment in innovation and creativity, the UK Intellectual Property Office (UKIPO) is seeking feedback from a diverse range of stakeholders, including entrepreneurs, start-ups, established businesses, corporates, trade bodies, and legal professionals.

The survey aims to identify which of the following key principles are most important to users and why:

Cost – Value for money

– Value for money Validity – Clarity on the existence and validity of rights

– Clarity on the existence and validity of rights Speed – Quick to obtain and enforce

– Quick to obtain and enforce Choice – Options for designers

– Options for designers Simplicity – Easy to use

Have your say on the future of UK design law by completing this survey before 1 April 2025.

The IPO is reviewing the UK's designs framework to make sure it is fit for the future and supports designs businesses of all sizes. www.gov.uk/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.