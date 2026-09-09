Securing Rehabilitation Through Medical Negligence Claims In Cerebral Palsy Cases

How Can Physiotherapy Help with Cerebral Palsy?

Physiotherapy for cerebral palsy supports movement, posture, strength, balance and overall mobility. A specialist physiotherapist assesses how the condition affects the individual and develops a programme based on their age, abilities and personal goals.

Treatment may help with:

Rolling, sitting, crawling and standing in younger children

Walking and using stairs

Transfers between a bed, chair or wheelchair

Balance and coordination

Muscle control and strength

Range of movement

Posture and positioning

Wheelchair mobility

For people with spastic cerebral palsy, physiotherapy may help to manage tightened muscles and reduce the risk of painful contractures. Those with ataxic cerebral palsy may benefit from exercises focusing on balance, coordination and core stability.

Where one side of the body is affected, treatment may encourage greater use of the weaker side. People with more extensive involvement of their limbs may need additional support with posture, transfers and specialist equipment.

Physiotherapy programmes are reviewed regularly as needs change. For children, this may involve supporting developmental milestones and participation at school. For adults, the focus may be on maintaining mobility, managing pain, remaining in work or preventing secondary complications.

What Does Occupational Therapy Involve?

Occupational therapy helps people with cerebral palsy develop or maintain the skills needed for everyday life and take a more active role in their daily routine.

An occupational therapist may assess a person’s ability to:

Wash and dress

Eat and drink

Prepare meals

Write or use workplace equipment

Access education or employment

Use a computer or communication device

Manage household tasks

Take part in hobbies and community activities

They may recommend adaptive equipment, specialist seating, environmental changes or practical strategies that improve independence at home, school, university or work.

Occupational therapy also helps people discover which approaches and tools work best for them. The focus is on enabling each person to participate in the activities that matter most, regardless of age.

How Can Speech and Language Therapy Help?

Speech and language therapy supports more than spoken communication.

A speech and language therapist may help children and adults with:

Speech production

Language skills

Understanding information

Communication aids

Eating, drinking and swallowing safely

Some people use augmentative and alternative communication (AAC), including picture systems, tablets, eye-gaze technology or voice-output devices.

The aim is to provide an effective way of communicating at home, in education, at work and within the wider community.

What Role Do Orthopaedic and Neurological Teams Play?

Some people require specialist medical care alongside rehabilitation, particularly where cerebral palsy affects joints, muscle tone or movement over time.

Orthopaedic surgeons may monitor the hips, spine, muscles and joints, and recommend treatments such as orthotics, serial casting or surgery where appropriate. Their role is often to reduce pain, preserve movement and prevent secondary problems from becoming more restrictive.

Neurologists and rehabilitation specialists may help manage epilepsy, changes in muscle tone, movement disorders and medication. In some cases, the wider treatment plan may also consider techniques such as neuromuscular electrical stimulation, which uses controlled electrical impulses to activate particular muscles. Whether this is suitable will depend on the person’s needs and the advice of the clinical team.

These specialists work alongside physiotherapists, occupational therapists and other professionals so that treatment supports the person’s wider rehabilitation goals rather than focusing on one issue in isolation.

Who Else May Be Involved?

Rehabilitation may also involve:

Orthotists

Clinical psychologists

Dietitians

Specialist nurses

Care experts

Community rehabilitation teams

Educational professionals where appropriate

Vocational rehabilitation specialists for adults

Parents, relatives and carers may also play an important role in helping the team understand how cerebral palsy affects the person outside the clinic. Their input can assist professionals in identifying practical goals and recognising where additional support may be needed.

Not everyone will require every professional. The rehabilitation team depends on the person’s needs, goals and stage of life. The aim is to discover the right combination of expertise and ensure that recommendations work in practice, rather than creating a plan that only makes sense in a clinical setting.

How Rehabilitation Changes Throughout Life

Rehabilitation needs often change over time, so the support and tools that work well at one stage of life may need to be reviewed later.

During childhood, the focus may include early development, mobility, communication and education.

As young people move into adulthood, rehabilitation may increasingly support higher education, employment, independent living and community participation.

Adults with cerebral palsy may continue to benefit from physiotherapy, occupational therapy and other specialist input. Changes in posture, joint health, pain or fatigue can create new challenges, and some cerebral palsy symptoms may become worse over time without the right support. Regular reviews help ensure that rehabilitation remains appropriate as the person’s needs and goals change.

Find out more about what life is like for people with cerebral palsy.

NHS and Private Rehabilitation Pathways

Many people with cerebral palsy access rehabilitation through the NHS. The support available will depend on clinical need and local provision, so waiting times, appointment frequency and access to specialist services can vary.

Private rehabilitation may provide quicker assessments, more regular sessions or greater continuity with the same therapist. It can also offer more flexibility around school, work and family commitments.

The two pathways can work alongside one another. NHS teams may oversee core medical care, while private therapists provide additional input where this is considered appropriate. Where cerebral palsy resulted from medical negligence, compensation may help fund that extra rehabilitation if independent experts recommend it.

What Can Medical Negligence Compensation Fund?

Where cerebral palsy resulted from medical negligence, compensation may reflect rehabilitation needs throughout the person's lifetime.

This may include:

Physio

Occupational therapy

Speech and language therapy

Hydrotherapy

Specialist rehabilitation programmes

Orthotics

Mobility equipment

Assistive technology

Case management

Psychological support

Private medical consultations

Independent experts assess which rehabilitation is reasonably required, ensuring recommendations are tailored to the individual rather than following a standard programme.

Compensation does not replace NHS services. Instead, it can fund additional rehabilitation and support that statutory services may not fully provide.

How Are Rehabilitation Needs Assessed?

During a medical negligence claim, independent experts assess the person's current and future rehabilitation needs.

This may involve reports from:

Physiotherapists

Occupational therapists

Speech and language therapists

Neurologists

Orthopaedic surgeons

Care experts

Accommodation experts

Educational or vocational experts where appropriate

Their evidence considers mobility, pain, communication, equipment, independence, employment, accommodation and future care requirements.

This allows JMW’s cerebral palsy solicitors to calculate compensation that reflects the person's likely rehabilitation needs throughout their lifetime.

How JMW Supports People With Cerebral Palsy

The right rehabilitation can make a substantial difference to possible independence, education, employment and everyday life. Our medical negligence team, which includes members of the Law Society’s specialist panel of clinical negligence solicitors and the Action against Medical Accidents (AvMA) solicitors’ panel, works with people with cerebral palsy and their families to ensure a claim reflects the full support they are likely to need now and in the future.

We begin by investigating how the injury occurred and gathering the relevant medical records. We then instruct independent experts with suitable training and experience to assess the person’s rehabilitation needs; this is usually done at a much later stage unless there has been a very early admission. Their evidence may cover physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech and language therapy, neurological and orthopaedic care, specialist equipment, accommodation, education and vocational support.

Where appropriate, experts may also consider whether treatment should take place through NHS services, a private clinic or a combination of both. This helps us build a claim around the person’s actual circumstances rather than relying on a standard package of care.

We understand that cerebral palsy and other disabilities affect people differently. Our role is to present clear evidence of the support required and pursue compensation that gives the person the best possible opportunity to live to the best of their ability.