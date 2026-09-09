Securing Rehabilitation Through Medical Negligence Claims In Cerebral Palsy Cases

Rehabilitation can play an important role throughout the life of a person with cerebral palsy. For children, it may support movement, communication, learning and development. For adults, it can help assist mobility, manage pain and fatigue, support employment and maximise independence as much as possible as their needs change over time.
Every person with cerebral palsy has different strengths, so rehabilitation should be tailored to their age, circumstances and goals. Some people benefit from physiotherapy, occupational therapy and speech and language therapy, while others may also need orthopaedic care, neurological support or specialist equipment.
Where medical negligence caused or materially contributed to cerebral palsy, compensation may help fund additional rehabilitation alongside the services available through the NHS. This guide explains how multidisciplinary rehabilitation can support both children and adults, how NHS and private pathways can work together, and how future rehabilitation needs are assessed in a cerebral palsy negligence claim.
What Is Cerebral Palsy Rehabilitation?
Cerebral palsy is a group of lifelong conditions affecting movement and coordination. It results from a problem affecting the developing brain before, during or shortly after birth.
The main goals of rehabilitation in cerebral palsy are to help the person achieve their greatest potential, independence and enjoyment of life possible for them. The level of improvement will vary, and some abilities may remain limited depending on the type and severity of the condition.
A rehabilitation plan may aim to:
- Improve mobility and balance
- Maintain muscle length and joint movement
- Develop communication skills
- Support eating and drinking safely
- Build independence with daily activities
- Manage pain, muscle stiffness and other symptoms
- Support participation in education, work or community life
- Prepare for changing needs throughout life
Therapists assess how cerebral palsy affects each area of the person’s body and determine where support is most needed. For someone with hemiplegia, the affected area may be one side of the body, including an arm and leg. A person with quadriplegia may need support across all four limbs, as well as with posture, transfers and everyday activities.
The rehabilitation team can then identify the right combination of exercises, equipment and techniques. This may help prevent movement problems from becoming more limiting over time and support safer, more comfortable use of the arms and legs.
Progress may include improved movement, greater independence or a reduction in pain and stiffness. Rehabilitation plans should reflect current clinical research and be reviewed regularly throughout life. Goals often change as a person grows, moves into adulthood, enters employment or experiences changing medical and mobility needs.
Read more about the main avenues available for treating cerebral palsy.
How Can Physiotherapy Help with Cerebral Palsy?
Physiotherapy for cerebral palsy supports movement, posture, strength, balance and overall mobility. A specialist physiotherapist assesses how the condition affects the individual and develops a programme based on their age, abilities and personal goals.
Treatment may help with:
- Rolling, sitting, crawling and standing in younger children
- Walking and using stairs
- Transfers between a bed, chair or wheelchair
- Balance and coordination
- Muscle control and strength
- Range of movement
- Posture and positioning
- Wheelchair mobility
For people with spastic cerebral palsy, physiotherapy may help to manage tightened muscles and reduce the risk of painful contractures. Those with ataxic cerebral palsy may benefit from exercises focusing on balance, coordination and core stability.
Where one side of the body is affected, treatment may encourage greater use of the weaker side. People with more extensive involvement of their limbs may need additional support with posture, transfers and specialist equipment.
Physiotherapy programmes are reviewed regularly as needs change. For children, this may involve supporting developmental milestones and participation at school. For adults, the focus may be on maintaining mobility, managing pain, remaining in work or preventing secondary complications.
What Does Occupational Therapy Involve?
Occupational therapy helps people with cerebral palsy develop or maintain the skills needed for everyday life and take a more active role in their daily routine.
An occupational therapist may assess a person’s ability to:
- Wash and dress
- Eat and drink
- Prepare meals
- Write or use workplace equipment
- Access education or employment
- Use a computer or communication device
- Manage household tasks
- Take part in hobbies and community activities
They may recommend adaptive equipment, specialist seating, environmental changes or practical strategies that improve independence at home, school, university or work.
Occupational therapy also helps people discover which approaches and tools work best for them. The focus is on enabling each person to participate in the activities that matter most, regardless of age.
How Can Speech and Language Therapy Help?
Speech and language therapy supports more than spoken communication.
A speech and language therapist may help children and adults with:
- Speech production
- Language skills
- Understanding information
- Communication aids
- Eating, drinking and swallowing safely
Some people use augmentative and alternative communication (AAC), including picture systems, tablets, eye-gaze technology or voice-output devices.
The aim is to provide an effective way of communicating at home, in education, at work and within the wider community.
What Role Do Orthopaedic and Neurological Teams Play?
Some people require specialist medical care alongside rehabilitation, particularly where cerebral palsy affects joints, muscle tone or movement over time.
Orthopaedic surgeons may monitor the hips, spine, muscles and joints, and recommend treatments such as orthotics, serial casting or surgery where appropriate. Their role is often to reduce pain, preserve movement and prevent secondary problems from becoming more restrictive.
Neurologists and rehabilitation specialists may help manage epilepsy, changes in muscle tone, movement disorders and medication. In some cases, the wider treatment plan may also consider techniques such as neuromuscular electrical stimulation, which uses controlled electrical impulses to activate particular muscles. Whether this is suitable will depend on the person’s needs and the advice of the clinical team.
These specialists work alongside physiotherapists, occupational therapists and other professionals so that treatment supports the person’s wider rehabilitation goals rather than focusing on one issue in isolation.
Who Else May Be Involved?
Rehabilitation may also involve:
- Orthotists
- Clinical psychologists
- Dietitians
- Specialist nurses
- Care experts
- Community rehabilitation teams
- Educational professionals where appropriate
- Vocational rehabilitation specialists for adults
Parents, relatives and carers may also play an important role in helping the team understand how cerebral palsy affects the person outside the clinic. Their input can assist professionals in identifying practical goals and recognising where additional support may be needed.
Not everyone will require every professional. The rehabilitation team depends on the person’s needs, goals and stage of life. The aim is to discover the right combination of expertise and ensure that recommendations work in practice, rather than creating a plan that only makes sense in a clinical setting.
How Rehabilitation Changes Throughout Life
Rehabilitation needs often change over time, so the support and tools that work well at one stage of life may need to be reviewed later.
During childhood, the focus may include early development, mobility, communication and education.
As young people move into adulthood, rehabilitation may increasingly support higher education, employment, independent living and community participation.
Adults with cerebral palsy may continue to benefit from physiotherapy, occupational therapy and other specialist input. Changes in posture, joint health, pain or fatigue can create new challenges, and some cerebral palsy symptoms may become worse over time without the right support. Regular reviews help ensure that rehabilitation remains appropriate as the person’s needs and goals change.
Find out more about what life is like for people with cerebral palsy.
NHS and Private Rehabilitation Pathways
Many people with cerebral palsy access rehabilitation through the NHS. The support available will depend on clinical need and local provision, so waiting times, appointment frequency and access to specialist services can vary.
Private rehabilitation may provide quicker assessments, more regular sessions or greater continuity with the same therapist. It can also offer more flexibility around school, work and family commitments.
The two pathways can work alongside one another. NHS teams may oversee core medical care, while private therapists provide additional input where this is considered appropriate. Where cerebral palsy resulted from medical negligence, compensation may help fund that extra rehabilitation if independent experts recommend it.
What Can Medical Negligence Compensation Fund?
Where cerebral palsy resulted from medical negligence, compensation may reflect rehabilitation needs throughout the person's lifetime.
This may include:
- Physio
- Occupational therapy
- Speech and language therapy
- Hydrotherapy
- Specialist rehabilitation programmes
- Orthotics
- Mobility equipment
- Assistive technology
- Case management
- Psychological support
- Private medical consultations
Independent experts assess which rehabilitation is reasonably required, ensuring recommendations are tailored to the individual rather than following a standard programme.
Compensation does not replace NHS services. Instead, it can fund additional rehabilitation and support that statutory services may not fully provide.
How Are Rehabilitation Needs Assessed?
During a medical negligence claim, independent experts assess the person's current and future rehabilitation needs.
This may involve reports from:
- Physiotherapists
- Occupational therapists
- Speech and language therapists
- Neurologists
- Orthopaedic surgeons
- Care experts
- Accommodation experts
- Educational or vocational experts where appropriate
Their evidence considers mobility, pain, communication, equipment, independence, employment, accommodation and future care requirements.
This allows JMW’s cerebral palsy solicitors to calculate compensation that reflects the person's likely rehabilitation needs throughout their lifetime.
How JMW Supports People With Cerebral Palsy
The right rehabilitation can make a substantial difference to possible independence, education, employment and everyday life. Our medical negligence team, which includes members of the Law Society’s specialist panel of clinical negligence solicitors and the Action against Medical Accidents (AvMA) solicitors’ panel, works with people with cerebral palsy and their families to ensure a claim reflects the full support they are likely to need now and in the future.
We begin by investigating how the injury occurred and gathering the relevant medical records. We then instruct independent experts with suitable training and experience to assess the person’s rehabilitation needs; this is usually done at a much later stage unless there has been a very early admission. Their evidence may cover physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech and language therapy, neurological and orthopaedic care, specialist equipment, accommodation, education and vocational support.
Where appropriate, experts may also consider whether treatment should take place through NHS services, a private clinic or a combination of both. This helps us build a claim around the person’s actual circumstances rather than relying on a standard package of care.
We understand that cerebral palsy and other disabilities affect people differently. Our role is to present clear evidence of the support required and pursue compensation that gives the person the best possible opportunity to live to the best of their ability.
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