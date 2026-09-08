Northern Care Alliance: What The Latest Allegations Mean For Patient Safety And Clinical Negligence

A recent investigation by The Independent and Channel 4 has raised serious concerns about patient safety at the Northern Care Alliance NHS Foundation Trust, which includes Salford Royal and the Royal Oldham Hospital.

The investigation, published on 19 August 2026, reports allegations from current and former staff of serious and potentially systemic failures in patient care. These include patients allegedly dying or deteriorating while waiting in overcrowded emergency departments, delayed cancer diagnoses, delays to treatment, understaffing and concerns about the way serious incidents are investigated and reported.

The allegations are particularly concerning because they do not appear to relate to one isolated incident or one clinical department. Staff have described concerns across different areas of the Trust and have questioned whether there are wider problems with clinical governance and the organisation’s response when things go wrong.

Concerns about incident reporting

One of the most significant allegations concerns the handling of Datix reports. Datix is widely used within NHS organisations to report patient-safety incidents and concerns. Proper incident reporting is an important part of identifying what has gone wrong, understanding whether a patient has suffered avoidable harm and learning lessons to prevent similar incidents happening again.

According to clinicians interviewed by The Independent, some serious incidents at the Northern Care Alliance have allegedly been downgraded, closed or not investigated adequately. One consultant described incidents involving patient harm being closed without meaningful investigation or learning, although this is disputed by the Trust.

If substantiated, these allegations would raise questions extending beyond the individual incidents themselves. A failure to investigate a serious adverse event properly can mean that opportunities to identify systemic problems are missed, potentially allowing similar harm to happen to other patients.

The importance of a culture of openness

The investigation also raises concerns about the culture within the organisation. Some current and former staff have described feeling unable to raise concerns, with allegations that whistleblowers have been bullied, discouraged from reporting problems or driven towards early retirement. Concerns were reportedly raised with external bodies and local political offices before the latest investigation.

A healthy patient-safety culture depends upon clinicians being able to say when something has gone wrong or when they believe a system is unsafe, so they must feel confident to be able to raise concerns without fear of retaliation.

This is important for patients because whistleblowing is often how problems that would otherwise remain hidden are first identified.

Lessons from the historic spinal-surgery concerns

The investigation also revisits the case of spinal surgeon John Bradley Williamson, who worked at Salford Royal between 2009 and 2014 and was subsequently found to have harmed dozens of patients, including patients who suffered problems associated with misplaced screws. Retired consultant anaesthetist Dr Glyn Smurthwaite, who previously raised concerns about Williamson, told The Independent that he believes the problems now being described are part of a much longer-standing failure of governance rather than simply the actions of an individual surgeon.

A wider patient-safety issue

The Northern Care Alliance has acknowledged the challenges it faces and says it is taking steps to improve its processes, including strengthening clinical leadership and incident investigation. NHS England’s own published information confirms that the Trust is subject to regulatory action, including enforcement undertakings published in June 2026.

There are therefore important questions about what happens next. The allegations reported by The Independent are serious, but they need to be properly investigated. Most importantly, patients and families affected by potentially avoidable harm deserve answers about what happened, why it happened and whether lessons were learned.

The central lesson from previous NHS scandals is that patient safety depends not only upon individual clinicians making good decisions. It also depends upon effective systems for identifying concerns, investigating adverse events, listening to staff and acting when patterns of harm emerge.

If those systems fail, the consequences can extend far beyond a single patient.