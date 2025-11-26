Rise In Illegal Teeth Whitening Kits: Serious Risk To Dental Health

A recent BBC investigation has found that some teeth whitening kits containing dangerously high levels of hydrogen peroxide are available to buy on social media for home use or are used by unqualified beauty practitioners providing teeth whitening treatments.

The current guidance

The current NHS guidance sets out that teeth whitening is not available on the NHS; it is only available to private patients at dental surgeries. The guidance to patients sets out that the safest way to perform teeth whitening is by having the procedure carried out at a dental surgery, or by using a kit that is provided directly by a dentist.

Importantly, the guidance specifies that receiving teeth whitening from other providers such as beauty salons or from kits bought online does not work as well and can cause damage to teeth and gums.

Insights from the investigation

In the UK, treatments using teeth whitening products containing more than 0.1% hydrogen peroxide can only be carried out by dentists and other professionals registered with the General Dental Council (GDC); these products cannot contain more than 6% hydrogen peroxide. The BBC investigation has revealed that illegal teeth whitening kits containing hydrogen peroxide levels of up to 53% were being sold in plastic bags in car parks.

1. Social media advertising and health dangers

These kits are being advertised on social media and are being sold by beauticians with no instructions or safety advice, with hydrogen peroxide of up to 120 times the legal limit that can be used in cosmetic treatments by a non-dentist. These kits have been described as "extremely dangerous" and can cause irreparable damage to teeth, and chemical burns.

2. Unqualified training leading to harm

Companies providing the illegal kits also offer what they refer to as training courses to individuals not qualified as dentists to carry out these dangerous procedures. The BBC interviewed a woman who has lost four teeth following one such treatment at a beauty salon. She has since faced costly treatment to rectify the damage caused by illegal teeth whitening.

3. Prosecution risk

Supplying teeth whitening products with hydrogen peroxide levels above the legal limit in England and Wales can result in individuals receiving an unlimited fine and a criminal record. In addition, those offering unsafe treatments risk prosecution for unlawfully practising dentistry.

Picking up the pieces

The danger posed by these kits is costly, and patients risk significant injuries. When treatments go wrong and patients present at their general dentist, this puts a strain on an already overburdened system.

As always, it is important for providers to understand the law around the provision of teeth whitening kits and what is required for these to be within legal limits. As consumer demand changes and evolves, general dentists are under increasing pressure to provide cosmetic advice and treatment, and it is important to ensure this is clear and correct.

It remains important for providers to ensure they comply with all requirements, and that they have the correct indemnity cover in place for all treatments they provide. When in a position where they are providing reparatory care after patients obtain kits elsewhere, it is important to provide the correct advice and manage expectations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.