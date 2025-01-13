Life Sciences – Trends And Predictions For 2025

As we look ahead in 2025, the life sciences industry is poised for transformative changes driven by technological advancements and innovative medical research. Healthcare providers are set to enhance the quality of life for patients worldwide and with a focus on artificial intelligence, personalized medicine and star drugs, we take a look at what the coming year could look like for patient care and treatment outcomes.

Generative AI

The impact of AI on life sciences and healthcare cannot be understated and in 2025 we will see the technology continue to revolutionize the industry.

A major trend is expected to be the continued reduction in the time to drug discovery which is traditionally lengthy, with 10-20 years to bring a new drug to market, and expensive with costs regularly exceeding $2.6 billion. AI can fast track drug discovery down to 4-6 years, with analysis of molecular structure, predictions of mode of action, and predictions of stability and delivery in a variety of dosage forms. R&D could be cut down to just 12 months, with huge associated cost savings, as AI provides the ability to identify promising candidates earlier in research and allow a focus on best candidates to improve success rates. 2025 will also likely see the continued trend of major pharma players using AI to shift from the repurposing of known drugs towards the discovery and development of new drugs.

After an initial rush to implement forms of the technology, a settling down to more measured and clinically validated applications in diagnostics is likely. AI will be refined for diagnosis of conditions such as cancer, injury, and degeneration from data associated with symptoms, medical history, real-time health metrics, scans, basic pictures, and x-rays with further improvements to the currently impressive 98% accuracy, compared to 85% for their human counterparts. The potential for faster, and more accurate diagnosis could also mean earlier intervention and life changing outcomes for patients.

It is also worth noting that with the wealth of anonymised data to aid training the AI models, the NHS could also become one of the UKs highest value assets.

GLP-1 receptor agonists

GLP-1 receptor agonists were originally developed for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, and later developed for the treatment of obesity, but there is now evidence that their benefits could extend beyond reductions in blood glucose and bodyweight. We can expect further research and development as these drugs show early potential for use in reducing cardiovascular disease and the progression of kidney disease.

Expansion of the use of the drugs Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro, and Zepbound for the control of not only obesity but other categories of weight management is likely, with an increase in the production of these drugs and an increase in competition within the market. An increase in supply could also see a reduction on the price and an expansion of patient access. Eli Lilly is currently working on an oral form of the drug which could be more user-friendly and improve regime adherence.

The outlook for this area of the market in obesity and diabetes treatments looks bright for 2025, offering further hope for improved patient access and outcomes.

Personalized healthcare

Wearable monitors and at-home health kits are likely to see a surge in popularity due to long waiting times for treatment and a growing awareness of health conditions.

Devices can be worn which track key health parameters, and these devices will continue to see investment and development from the major players such as Apple Inc, Fitbit, Garmin Ltd, and Oura Health Oy. A longer battery life and greater measurement accuracy over a broader range of biometrics will provide an improved picture of individual health.

Covid tests and national NHS screening kits caused a rise in health consciousness and familiarity with at-home testing kits. The at-home testing kits market has subsequently experienced an enormous rise in demand for the screening and monitoring of medical conditions and ailments. Technological advancement looks likely in the biosensors used in these kits, which could expand the range of target ailments to provide a more comprehensive health profile for the individual.

Advances in Femtech have shown good growth potential and will continue into 2025 and beyond. There is a growing awareness of the complexities of the female body and female hormones. Likely trends are the monitoring and tracking of menstrual cycles with an increased focus on data privacy in some territories. The tracking of hormone levels and cycles around the stages of menopause and perimenopause will help to empower the individual to identify and manage associated symptoms. There could also be an expansion of maternity care, AI powered mammograms, and early detection of ovarian and breast cancers.

Mental Health

Along with physical health, mental health is set to be significantly influenced by advancements in technology. AI-Powered Therapists could provide low cost, customizable, 24/7 mental health support and treatment options which are stigma-free. Wearable devices are being developed to monitor health metrics to detect mood changes and provide real-time data to help individuals manage their mental health proactively and provide early intervention. Virtual Reality (VR) is also currently being developed that could provide immersive therapeutic experiences, such as relaxation environments or exposure therapy for anxiety and PTSD. As these technologies continue to develop and refine, they hold the promise of making mental health care more accessible, personalized, and effective.



In summary, as the life sciences industry navigates these innovations, the future of healthcare holds immense promise to achieve a healthier and happier existence for everyone.

